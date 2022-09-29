Her mom went missing in Hurricane Ian. She took to Twitter to find her.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beth Booker’s mom didn’t want to leave her Fort Myers, Fla., beach house. Carole McDanel, a 78-year-old retiree, had a stocked pantry, hurricane shutters and new impact windows. The worst of Hurricane Ian was supposed to hurtle north toward Tampa, she had told her daughter. Why not tough it out at her home of 24 years?

Then a storm surge swept the island community, which took a direct hit Wednesday, and flooded McDanel’s ground floor. She texted photos to Booker, a 32-year-old publicist in Naples, Fla., of the brown water creeping up her stairs.

Booker was on the phone with McDanel, urging her to find a whistle and climb as high as she could, when the line went dead.

“I haven’t heard from her since,” she told The Washington Post in a phone interview Thursday morning. “It has been 22 hours.”

Rescue teams in boats and helicopters were combing neighborhoods across southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian landed with devastating force, crushing properties and cutting power for millions. The number of dead, injured or missing remained unclear. Broken roads and bridges delayed searches. Authorities told panicked families to stay patient. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) described McDanel’s county as “basically off the grid.”

Booker had called 911, the Coast Guard and one of her best friends, a boat captain. She shared the harrowing tale on Twitter, hoping someone might be able to help her mother.

“The worst part is not knowing, not being able to talk to her,” Booker said. “We talk multiple times a day, like: ‘Hey mom! I had chicken tenders for lunch. What are you doing?’”

Persuading McDanel to evacuate Fort Myers had been impossible, Booker said. Her mom is stubborn and independent. She had survived three hurricanes in that ranch house on stilts. Before she retired, she co-owned an Italian deli and a gift shop called the Golden Dolphin.

This is the house. I have had so many of you reach out to see if you can help. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate this. #GetCaroleHome pic.twitter.com/5ZkjKCX2VB — Beth #GetCaroleHome (@itsbethbooker) September 29, 2022

“She is just a force,” Booker said. “She is tough as nails. My husband calls us ‘the Gilmore Girls’ because we talk so fast at each other.”

They’re the “Gilmore Girls” with a twist: McDanel isn’t Booker’s birth mother. She’s her grandmother. She adopted Booker at 5 years old after her father, McDanel’s son, died of cancer. Booker recalls feeling loved with the intensity of someone who knows loss. Beneath that toughness, she said, McDanel is a softy.

“She feeds the bunnies in her front yard,” Booker said.

By early Thursday afternoon, she got a text. Someone said they had found McDanel. But first, Booker needed to send $596 to cover a hotel room.

Booker asked them to tell her McDanel’s middle name. She needed proof of life. They didn’t know it.

“One thing I know is if my gut doesn’t feel right with it, it probably isn’t right,” Booker told her Twitter followers of the exchange. Several warned her it was a scam.

Then just after 4 p.m., Booker posted a video update.

She was sobbing. Happy tears. Her best friend, the boat captain, had gone out looking for McDanel with Booker’s husband. Service was still terrible, but one text managed to come through: They found her. They were on the way home to Naples. McDanel was safe.

“They have her,” Booker told the camera. “And they’re bringing her to me.”

They found her.



They found her.



THEY FOUND HER.



Mom, I love you. We did it.#GetCaroleHome pic.twitter.com/Bfhk8Q655r — Beth #GetCaroleHome (@itsbethbooker) September 29, 2022

