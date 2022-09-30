Ian hits South Carolina as Florida reels from earlier assault

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hurricane Ian made landfall for the second time this week in a second state on Friday, crashing into coastal South Carolina as a Category 1 storm that brought lashing rains and storm surge but appeared unlikely to wreak the sort of devastation that was still emerging in Florida. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There, the vast parameters of the damage became more evident as emergency crews pulled people and bodies from streets — some still flooded and others dry but strewn with wreckage. About 34,000 Floridians had filed for federal emergency aid, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said. At least 10 people had been determined to be victims of the storm as of Friday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, but officials cautioned that confirming causes of death was a slow and deliberate process and said the toll was likely to rise as medical examiners completed more autopsies.

“We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction” in Florida, President Biden said Friday. The disaster, he said, was “not just a crisis for Florida, this is an American crisis.” Indeed, the storm, while weakened, was expected to drive north into Virginia and other East Coast states after crossing over the Carolinas.

Advertisement

That destruction could be seen across Florida. Damage to a 3-mile causeway cut off Sanibel, a battered barrier island off the Southwest Coast of Florida, from the mainland. DeSantis said barges were ferrying heavy equipment to clear debris there, and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team that arrived by helicopter was continuing to go door-to-door on the island and two others nearby, Captiva and Pine Island, after rescuing 42 people on Thursday.

Near North Port, south of Sarasota, the impact of Ian’s torrential rains was still building as water overflowing from inland swamps rapidly enveloped homes. Good Samaritans launched boats and kayaks from the berm of the highway to try to rescue stranded residents.

In Central Florida, where Ian dumped more than 17 inches of rain early Thursday, floodwaters caused by rising rivers and lakes, along with some oceanfront storm surge, trapped hundreds of people in their homes. Evacuations from hospitals, assisted-living centers, and low-lying communities continued into Friday. The National Guard and Osceola County sheriff’s deputies were rescuing residents from retirement homes in Kissimmee, south of Orlando, using airboats and trucks with high clearances.

Advertisement

“So far we’ve had to do nearly 300 rescues of people trapped in flooded areas,” Daytona Beach Police Department spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said, adding that heavy rains that preceded Ian poised the area for flooding.

“The water was already high, so there was nothing left to absorb it,” he said. “Then the hurricane brought too much rain in too short of time. There was nowhere for all that water to go.”

More than 1.7 million customers in Florida still remained without power, including about 99 percent of Hardee County, DeSantis said. More than 33,000 people were staying in 257 shelters, according to a Friday morning update from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Lee County, home to Fort Myers, was without water because of a water main break, DeSantis said; water production facilities were not operating in at least four other counties, and boil-water notices were in effect in 19, FEMA said. Tankers were ferrying water to hospitals in the area, the governor said.

Advertisement

“This is something that is going to be a big deal for a long time,” DeSantis said Friday morning in Lee County, where he described “homes just washing away. Destroyed, yes, but sometimes these things, you see the home and you know it was there — some of these things just disappeared.”

Floridians lined up at gas stations in the hardest-hit areas, some of which faced fuel shortages. DeSantis said “massive amounts” of fuel were on their way to the state.

After weakening over Florida on Thursday and then gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, Ian made its second landfall near Georgetown, S.C., at 2:05 p.m., packing 85 mph winds as the first hurricane to strike South Carolina since Matthew in 2016. The National Hurricane Center had warned the storm would bring a “life-threatening” surge and damaging winds, and as it approached, it produced a 4-foot surge in Myrtle Beach and flooded some streets in downtown Charleston.

Advertisement

In the state’s beach towns, residents had prepared for flooding, piling sandbags at the doors of shops and restaurants. Ahead of landfall, President Biden had urged residents to “please listen to all the warnings.” But shortly after the storm came ashore, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) expressed relief.

“A lot of prayers have been answered — this storm is not as bad as it could have been, but don’t let your guard down yet,” he said. “We are not out of the woods yet. There is water on the roads, still heavy winds, and it is still dangerous in many parts of the state.”

Hours later, Ian weakened slightly to become a “post-tropical cyclone,” the National Hurricane Center said, and rain began to ease near the coast as it moved west. But the Hurricane Center said downpours would pelt inland areas even as its winds weakened, with up to 8 inches expected in central South Carolina, North Carolina and southern Virginia.

Advertisement

The center warned that “dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds are still in the forecast.”

On Friday morning, most businesses on Folly Beach, a South Carolina island, were closed.

Brian Hawkins, stood outside Bert’s Market — which had stayed true to its tagline, “We may doze, but we never close” — with a cup of coffee in hand. The owner of a charter fishing company, Hawkins said he wasn’t concerned about Ian until Thursday, when he began securing surfboards and items in his yard. At 4 p.m., he went to the island’s boat landing to fill up sandbags from the truckload of sand the city provided.

“One truckload was not enough,” said Hawkins, 46. “By 5 p.m., they were out.”

Hawkins said he lost at least three days of fishing charters, but he had seen worse on the island, where he’s spent most of his life.

Advertisement

More than 147,000 people were without power in South Carolina on Friday evening, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Wind and rain were strengthening across North Carolina, which had more than 140,000 power outages as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the state’s Emergency Management office.

As Hurricane Ian steamed into the Carolinas, it dredged up traumatic memories of other big storms. But few anticipated a similar scale this time.

“I don’t expect anything crazy to happen, but I’m prepared for more than what’s forecasted,” fishing guide Christian Wolfe, 28, said.

Florence dropped almost 30 inches of rain on Wilmington in September 2018 and flooded or washed out every road into the city of 118,000 people. The storm turned the region into an island for more than a week and caused 54 deaths.

Some of those unhappy memories lingered for locals on Friday as the wind picked up and Ian’s track shifted further east, bearing closer to the region with each new update from the National Hurricane Center. Local officials said they were ready for anything but did not expect a disaster.

“We are far more prepared for extreme weather now than we were during Hurricane Florence,” New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple said Friday morning, as the rain and wind picked up noticeably. The county was opening shelters and convened its emergency operations center to better manage the county’s disaster response, he said.

Advertisement

In the past four years, the county also streamlined its storm watershed. “We can’t stop the water from coming in, but we have made sure that it has an easy way out,” Zapple added.

Still far from clear Friday was the scope of the death toll from Ian. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s top emergency management official, said Friday morning that one person in Polk County was confirmed to have been killed by the storm, and that 12 in Charlotte County and eight in Collier County also might have been victims.

Guthrie said emergency crews had so far been able to carry out only “hasty searches,” and determining exact causes of death was the job of medical examiners. Guthrie described a Coast Guard swimmer diving into a house where water had risen to the roof finding what “appear to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many.” He added: “We want to be transparent, but we just don’t know that number.”

Advertisement

Separately, Sarasota County said the deaths of two people there — both elderly residents whose oxygen machines were disabled when power failed — “appear to be related to this catastrophic weather event.” And Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of Lee County, tweeted that his jurisdiction had seen 21 deaths, but five were “not storm-related.” The sheriff’s department did not respond to requests for clarification and it was unclear whether the deaths in these counties were included in the state’s tally.

In some parts of Florida, Ian’s aftermath was becoming worse than its direct impact. The storm passed over north central Florida on Wednesday, but on Friday morning, Amber Harper and Dallin Osborne were filling sandbags to try to stop the rising St. Johns River from filling their home.

The 1958 coquina-shell-stone house in Astor weathered the winds from the storm, as did all of the oak and cypress trees on the shore of the river. But the Saint Johns was slowly inching up. It had already wrecked their dock, yard and patio, and it was close to reaching the front door before they put down nearly a dozen 40-pound sandbags.

“When we left yesterday the river was rising, but it wasn’t up to the back door, and now it is,” Harper said of the house her family had owned for more than 30 years. “I was emotional for sure, because I’ve never seen it like this.”

After piling the sandbags in front of the door, their next task was to try to get Harper‘s car out of the flooded front yard.

“We have family over in Daytona Beach, and their house is flooded as well,” Harper said. “Everybody’s just trying to do the best they can to save what they have.”

Rozsa and Craig reported from Florida, Samenow from Washington and Brulliard from Boulder, Colo. Also contributing to this report were Stratton Lawrence in South Carolina, Rory Laverty in North Carolina and Praveena Somasundaram and Andrea Salcedo in Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article