Florida death toll climbs as aftermath of Ian reverberates

Florida residents continue to grapple with floodwaters yet to recede and search efforts underway as the state comes to terms with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. mainland. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The confirmed death toll is expected to rise, as people continue to file reports of missing loved ones, and President Biden warned Ian could be Florida’s deadliest hurricane ever.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and to Florida on Wednesday to tour hurricane damage in two places that have been significantly affected, the White House announced late Saturday night.

Florida National Guard troops relied on high-water vehicles to drop off rescued residents at a church in North Port on Saturday.

Connie Cullison, 67, said she was finally picked up Saturday afternoon, after she had initially called for help Friday night. The rising water had cut off access to her home, and Cullison needs a walker to get around after having knee replacement surgery.

“My house has minor damage but we just have no power, no water, no food,” Cullison said after she was brought to the church. “But there are people so much worse off than me.”

Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission said Saturday night that the storm had resulted in 44 deaths in the state, most of them due to drowning. Many were over 60 years old. Bodies were found inside flooded cars, floating in waters and drowned on the beach. That number is expected to grow as rescuers comb through debris and medical examiners conduct autopsies.

Officials said 30 of the victims in Florida were found in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Cape Coral. The county does not have running water, and nearly 70 percent of the county is without power.

Across the southwest and central regions of the state, about 800,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us. In North Carolina, more than 26,000 customers are without power.

Meanwhile, several bridges were destroyed, complicating rescue efforts. The causeway to Sanibel, a 12-mile barrier island, was rendered impassable, cutting the island off from the mainland.

Residents on the island were told to evacuate before the storm but questions have been raised about how long officials in Lee County took to make evacuation decisions amid uncertain forecasts.

Those who decided to ride out the major hurricane from their homes have begun to share their stories of camaraderie and loss in the wake of the storm.

A further challenge to clean up and rescues, major flooding is also expected to continue through next week across portions of central Florida, causing more destruction. Already, the storm is estimated to have caused more than $60 billion in property loss in Florida.

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory for Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian Saturday night, forecasting flooding in central Florida, as well as up to three inches of rain in parts of West Virginia and western Maryland into Sunday morning.

Major flood warnings have shut down roads stretching from Kissimmee River to St. Johns River watersheds in Central Florida. The National Weather Service is concerned that some places like East Lake Tohopekaliga and Lake Tohopekaliga will have more flooding in the coming days, leading to more waterlogged areas downstream for inland areas like Orlando.

The Myakka River, reaching a record high, washed over Interstate 75, closing the major highway before it was reopened Saturday afternoon. Officials are continuing to monitor the river’s levels.

Water has already inundated buildings as far north as homes in Astor near St. Johns and south as a retirement community in Kissimmee, outside of Orlando.

Tim Craig, Matt Viser and Matt Brown contributed to this report.

