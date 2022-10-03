Ga. woman’s mysterious death was ‘deliberate and personal,’ officials say

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a Saturday afternoon last month, 59-year-old Deborrah “Debbie” Collier walked into a Family Dollar store in Clayton, Ga., and bought a red tote bag, a blue tarp, a poncho and a lighter. When she didn’t return home that night, her family grew worried and reported her missing. The next day, about 13 miles south of the Family Dollar, law enforcement authorities found a van she had been renting parked along a northeast Georgia highway. It was unlocked, but Collier was not inside.

Searching the woods near the van, officers first found a red tote bag lying next to an uprooted tree. Farther down the embankment, they found a blue tarp, which appeared to be partially burned. Then they found a body.

The woman was naked, with signs of “charring” on her stomach area, and she was holding what deputies described as a “small tree” in her right hand, according to an incident report by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

The woman was soon identified as Collier.

Collier’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, though the medical examiner is still determining the cause.

At a news conference Friday, officials with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said they are not ready to publicly name suspects, but authorities said they believe Collier was killed by someone she knew.

“We believe that this act was deliberate and personal,” Murray Kogod, chief deputy at the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters Friday.

Collier’s son, Jeffrey Bearden, told the Daily Beast that the loss of his mother has upended the lives of his family.

“Our grief is here and our pain is deep,” the 33-year-old told the news outlet.

Collier, who lived in Athens and worked in the city as an office manager at a real estate company, was reported missing the evening of Sept. 10 by her husband and daughter. Earlier that day, Collier had left the house in a 2022 black Chrysler Pacifica rental, her 36-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, told police, according to a report obtained by WAGA.

Advertisement

Amanda Bearden said she was troubled by a $2,385 Venmo transfer she received about 3:17 p.m. that day with a note attached: “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot near the door.”

Bearden told police that she believed her mother had sent the message and that it scared her. George Cason, an investigator with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters on Friday that officials have not determined who sent the message.

Earlier in the day, around 2:17 p.m., cameras outside a school in Tallulah Falls captured Collier’s black Pacifica traveling northbound on Georgia State Route 15. About 2:54 p.m., cameras at the Family Dollar store in Clayton showed Collier enter and buy the tote bag, tarp and lighter, as well as a poncho and some paper towels.

Advertisement

The cashier told WXIA that she did not think the items were unusual and that Collier “didn’t seem in distress or anything.”

Collier walked out around 3:09 and then sat in the van in the parking lot for 10 minutes before driving away and heading southbound on Georgia State Route 15, Kogod told reporters. It was around this time that the Venmo payment was sent.

That was the last time Collier was known to be alive, officials said.

The next day, around 5 p.m., Habersham County sheriff’s deputies located Collier’s black Chrysler, deputies said in the incident report. Athens police notified Collier’s daughter, and a short time later, Amanda Bearden arrived in a hysterical state at the scene, investigators wrote. She started screaming that the van belonged to her mother, according to the report.

When deputies went into the woods to look for Collier, they came upon the trail of items that led to her body — beginning with the tote bag near the uprooted tree where there appeared to be the “remains of a fire,” deputies wrote in the incident report.

Advertisement

On Friday, officials declined to say whether there had been other injuries to Collier’s body aside from the burns to her abdomen, saying that they are awaiting the release of the medical examiner’s report. But they have not ruled out the possibility that Collier was alive when she was burned.

“Please understand that this case is very complex in nature and has a lot of questions and unknowns that aren’t found in a typical death investigation,” Kogod said.

GiftOutline Gift Article