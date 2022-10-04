Talking fetus in ‘Blonde’ adds to ‘antiabortion propaganda,’ critics say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Netflix’s fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic, “Blonde,” has been widely criticized for its exploitative depiction of Monroe’s character. Now, some also say the film mishandled a major theme: abortion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The movie shows Monroe have two illegal abortions, both times against her will. She also exchanges dialogue with a computer-animated fetus that she later miscarries.

“You won’t hurt me this time, will you?” the fetus asks Monroe, who is played by Ana de Armas.

Abortion rights activists say the scenes, based on a 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, contribute to “anti-abortion propaganda.”

“Medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy” contribute to abortion stigma, Caren Spruch, national director of arts and entertainment engagement at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told The Washington Post in a statement.

Advertisement

The film bolsters antiabortion advocates’ message “with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully-formed baby,” she added in the statement, which was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The release of “Blonde,” and the ensuing criticism, comes about three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly five decades protected abortion access in the United States. The decision prompted bans in a slew of states that have left about a third of American women without access to abortions where they live.

Andrew Dominik, the film’s director, told USA Today that the criticism is a result of “happenstance.”

“It’s just people looking at the film through the lens of their own particular prejudices or whatever agenda that they want to advance,” he told the paper. “I don’t think it has anything to say about Roe v. Wade.”

Advertisement

“If the film would have come out in 2008, no one would be talking about that,” he added. “And if (it) were to come out in 10 years (from now), no one is going to care about it either. People are reacting to this idea that freedoms are being taken away.”

Steph Herold, who researches reproductive health at the University of California at San Francisco, studies abortion depiction in films and television shows. Herold told The Post she has seen many of the roughly 500 on-screen portrayals of abortion produced over the last century.

The last decade has seen an increasing number of abortion depictions in films and shows, she said, and they’ve been mixed in how accurately the procedure is portrayed.

“Blonde” is not the worst representation of abortion she’s seen, she said, though she still found its portrayals problematic and inaccurate. In the scene in which Monroe receives her first abortion, the character lies on a surgical table in a sterile room, which reinforces the notion that abortion is a “serious surgical event,” Herold said. Today, abortions typically take place at outpatient clinics. Abortion pills were used in more than half of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights organization.

Advertisement

Herold also said the scene in which Monroe’s character speaks to the fetus, which has the voice of a child, “personifies” it, while the close-up image of the unrealistically developed fetus removes the focus from Monroe as a pregnant person, Herold added.

“It totally infantilized her in ways that I’ve only seen in antiabortion propaganda-type movies,” Herold said. “I was pretty shocked by it, especially given the platform and the mainstream quality of this movie.”

It’s unclear if Monroe even had abortions, Herold said. Michelle Vogel, who authored the book “Marilyn Monroe: Her Films, Her Life,” told USA Today that while Monroe’s miscarriages were well-documented, there is no evidence the actress had abortions, much less forced procedures.

“Any talk of pregnancy termination is an assumption on our part,” Vogel told the paper. “Marilyn loved children and she was desperate to be a mother. Sadly, she never carried a baby to term.”

María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article