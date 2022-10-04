Armed man kidnapped family with a baby, California police say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Police in central California are investigating the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby, who they say were taken against their will from a business on Monday. Detectives are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, and father Jasdeep Singh, 36, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The baby’s uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, is also missing.

Police have released two pictures of their suspect in the kidnapping, who was last seen wearing a hoodie.

“We consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous,” police said.

There is no known motive, but police “have evidence to indicate the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover their tracks,” Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video. No ransom has been requested, Warnke added.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is urging people not to try to contact the missing family or the suspect. If seen, people should call 911.

“We need your help. We gotta bring this family home safely,” Warnke said in the video.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post.

GiftOutline Gift Article