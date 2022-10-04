One man braved Hurricane Ian’s wrath to rescue a boatload of strangers

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Floodwaters were rising fast Wednesday, forcing Kevin Ott to commandeer a pontoon boat to save his children’s grandmother. As Hurricane Ian unleashed punishing winds and lashing rains on the Florida Gulf Coast, Ott got a text from her while racing to her home in Fort Myers, Fla. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Hurry up and get here, because we’re going to die,” she wrote.

Ott did his best to move quickly, he told The Washington Post. But as he and three of his children navigated the boat over submerged cars, around downed power lines and between rooftops, they came across a man whose boat had broken down. Ott had intended to head straight to the children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen. Instead, he decided to help the man, who said he had been on his way to save some of his neighbors. Could Ott help them, too?

Over several hours that afternoon, Ott and his children ended up rescuing about a dozen people as Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa and tore through the Fort Myers area. Ian, a Category 4 storm that tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to hit the United States, has caused billions of dollars in damage, killed more than 90 people at last count and scattered some 1,700 others into emergency shelters, all while leaving nearly 850,000 residents without power as of Monday.

Ott, a lifelong resident of southwest Florida, knew he was going to ride out Ian, as he’d done with many hurricanes over the decades. The 53-year-old repairs and maintains boats for a living. As with previous storms, Ott knew he’d be busy once Ian blew through town.

“We got to stay here because there’s going to be people that need us,” Ott said.

On Wednesday morning — less than six hours before Ian made landfall — Ott and one of his sons went to Fort Myers Beach to check out conditions. Water started rushing in, two to three inches in a minute, forcing a retreat to Ott’s home to San Carlos Park, about five miles east of Fort Myers Beach. On the way, he called his children’s maternal grandmother, Dineen, who’s in her 60s and lives about a 10-minute car ride up the road. He told her that things were “looking pretty bad down here” and asked if she wanted him to come help her.

No, Dineen told him. She had a generator, water and a bunch of food — “everything she needed to ride this thing out.” She had put two cars in the garage to protect them, and things were fine at her place. In fact, Dineen was eating breakfast with her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, who had come to weather the storm with her.

They hung up.

A little while later, the power went out, which unnerved Ott. He decided to drive five miles south to his boat shop, where he’s ridden out past storms, including Irma in 2017. He described it as “hurricane proof.”

After they got there, Dineen started calling.

Things were getting bad, she told him. She started to lose cellphone service while they were talking. She had to call back repeatedly to tell him she had changed her mind.

“I think you need to come down here,” she told him.

The call dropped, this time for good. From there on out, they would only be able to communicate through text.

Ott hopped in his Nissan 4x4 pickup with three of his kids and started driving the roughly 12 miles to Dineen’s house. Floodwaters forced them to head back to the boat shop. That’s where Ott commandeered his buddy’s pontoon boat, which he hitched to the back of his pickup. He towed the boat toward Dineen’s place and got as close as he could. They’d have to go the final 1½ miles by boat.

“Relentless” winds had bent trees sideways and knocked down power lines. Floodwaters had overtaken cars and trucks. Big, derelict boats were floating by. Ott and his children held whatever they could — trees, rooftop eaves — to stabilize the boat as they threaded their way between houses amid hurricane-force winds.

Meanwhile, Dineen was blowing up Ott’s phone, sending texts that they were in “deep trouble,” Ott said. He told her they were in a boat and on their way.

Then they encountered the guy in the broken-down boat. He had been trying to rescue his neighbors when his boat gave out and he got stuck in a tree, he told them. Together, they found the distressed neighbors, one of whom was an old man “just about on his last breath.”

“He was scared to death,” Ott said.

They kept going. More waving hands, more desperate people. Ott was about to tell a man and woman that he couldn’t take them, but as he looked closer, he saw the mother was holding a toddler wearing a life jacket. “I’m like, ‘We cannot leave these people,’ ” said Ott, whose rescue efforts were first reported by the Daily Beast.

Ott finally got to Dineen’s. As he sent one of the young men he had just saved onto her roof to scout things out, he got one final text from her: “We’re going to die in here.”

He immediately fired one back: “No, you won’t.”

The scout spotted Dineen, her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend inside the house, floating in a canoe. Part of Ott’s newly formed crew kicked down Dineen’s front door, allowing the vessel to float out.

“The water was just rushing. I mean, it was unbelievable. Like a river, basically,” Ott said.

On their way back, they picked up three more people — a woman who was treading water and her parents, who were on oxygen.

They went down a thoroughfare-turned-canal until they reached Ott’s pickup. After loading everyone into the bed, one of his sons dropped everyone off at a hotel.

Ott had wanted to go back to save more people, but it was getting dark. They packed it in and went back to his boat shop.

Nearly a week after Ian, Ott is one of the many still without power. He has no internet, and cell service was spotty for days until it came back in full force on Monday. He’s still holed up at his boat shop with his son and two daughters, cooking on a generator-powered griddle. Work has been nonstop and shows no signs of letting up.

So he doesn’t have a lot of time to dwell, but when he does, he’s haunted by the people he couldn’t save. His son told him he saw six or seven as they were leaving.

Ott, fearing additional weight would capsize the boat, said he had to pass them by.

“It was horrible. I still can’t sleep at night, because —”

That’s when Ott’s voice failed him. He choked up and had to wait several seconds before it came back.

“I just wonder if some of the people we’d seen we could have saved,” he said. “And I just hope it wasn’t them that died.”

