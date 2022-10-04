Serial killer in California may have killed 5 people since July, police say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California police on Tuesday provided new details in five killings over the past six months and two other attacks from last year that authorities say may be the work of one or multiple serial killers. The seven cases — six in Stockton, Calif., and one in Oakland — have all been linked by ballistic and video evidence, police said, releasing footage of a “person of interest” and a description from the only surviving victim.

This year, five men, each alone in the dark at night or early in the morning were killed between July 8 and Sept. 27 in Stockton, which police first announced publicly last week. None of the men were robbed, and police said the cases do not seem to be connected to drugs or gang violence.

“By definition, these shootings are a series of killings, and so we do believe we could have a potential serial killer,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “That’s how we’re going to treat it as such.”

The concerns about a potential serial killer grew on Monday, when authorities confirmed that two cases from April 2021 were linked to the five homicides. A man was fatally shot in Oakland on April 10 — the only case identified outside of Stockton thus far — and a woman was shot in the city six days later, but survived her injuries.

The woman told police she saw a male around six feet tall, wearing dark clothes, a dark jacket and a black “covid-style” mask, McFadden said.

Of the seven people who were shot, five were of Hispanic descent, but McFadden said on Tuesday that the motive was unclear.

The San Joaquin County’s Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victims as Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, the Associated Press reported.

Last week, authorities cautioned residents to be vigilant, avoid traveling alone and stay in well-lit areas of the city. McFadden on Friday told the public to “have your head on a swivel.”

Police also released a photo of the person of interest, who was shown in Tuesday’s video. The hazy picture showed a silhouetted individual clad in all black facing away from the camera. On Tuesday, McFadden said authorities wanted to speak to the individual, who has not been connected to any of the crimes.

As of Tuesday, police have not found any witnesses in the Stockton killings because there was little light and the victims were in isolated areas, McFadden said. Investigators have reviewed hundreds of hours of video, he said, but none of the incidents were caught on camera.

The city, Stockton Crime Stoppers and local business owners have put together a cash reward of $125,000 for information leading to an arrest in the cases.

McFadden said on Tuesday that this series of homicides is “abnormal” for Stockton. Thus far in 2022, there have been 43 homicides in the city — up from 32 this time last year.

Analydia Lopez, wife of victim Salvador Debudey Jr., told KCRA-TV that his killing has “caused a lot of pain” for the family.

“To be honest with you, a part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It’s been hard. It’s been really, really hard.”

