A Pa. teen went missing in 1969. Her remains were just identified.

On a warm June day in 1969, 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., told her family she was going outside after eating supper. The 5-foot-5 teenager with brown eyes and brown hair never returned. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A half-century later, Dymond’s remains have been identified, Pennsylvania’s state police said Tuesday. Dymond’s family “very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it,” Capt. Patrick Dougherty, the commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a news release.

Dymond’s remains were found on Nov. 17, 2012, on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township, less than a dozen miles from Dymond’s home, by people digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground, according to police.

Examinations showed the remains to be those of a female, estimated to be in her midteens to early 20s and to have died because of “foul play,” police said. Lab results also showed the unidentified person — first referred to as Jane “Newport” Doe — had probably died in the late 1960s.

After negative tests that had compared the remains with DNA samples in national databases, Pennsylvania police received funding from the Luzerne Foundation, a nonprofit in the state, to conduct genetic genealogy testing at Othram, a private laboratory in Houston. Dymond’s remains were submitted to Othram in March.

Those tests showed the remains could be related to the Dymond family, police said. Then, this month, DNA tests comparing samples from the Dymond family confirmed Jane “Newport” Doe was Joan, police said. They are now focusing on finding the perpetrator.

In a news conference, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce urged members of the public to report even the tiniest potential leads. “You’d be shocked at what small details can actually turn into a new lead and help us solve a case.”

Dymond was wearing a brown blouse with long sleeves and flowered slacks at the time of her disappearance, the Times Leader media group reported, citing a notice in the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper on July 3, 1969. Dymond had gone missing on June 25 that year.

Dymond was a “sweet girl,” Suzanne Estock, her sister, told reporters at the news briefing. Estock, who was pregnant at the time, said Dymond had been excited about becoming an aunt. Estock expressed hope of finding those responsible for her sister’s death. “It’s a shame somebody so young and with her whole life ahead of her was taken.”

Dymond’s parents, George and Anne, died without learning of their daughter’s fate, in 1984 and 2000, respectively, according to local reports.

