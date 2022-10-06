Jury to decide on damages in trial against Alex Jones over Sandy Hook hoax claims

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A lawyer representing family members of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting said Thursday that Infowars founder Alex Jones was responsible for defamation on a “historic scale” and urged jurors in a Connecticut courtroom to award damages commensurate with the suffering his clients have endured. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jones created a “lie machine” for profit, said Christopher Mattei, a lawyer representing the relatives of eight of the victims and an FBI agent who responded to the 2012 mass shooting.

The remarks came during the closing arguments of a closely watched proceeding against Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist who spread the false claim that the massacre was fake and the grieving parents were actors, leading to years of harassment and anguish for the families of the victims.

The judge in the case, Barbara Bellis, already entered a judgment against Jones that found him liable by default after he refused to produce crucial evidence in the case.

The purpose of the current trial is to determine how much the jury will award the plaintiffs in damages. The jury began its deliberations later Thursday.

A prior defamation case by two other Sandy Hook parents that was brought in Texas, where Jones is based, ended in August with a jury awarding the plaintiffs nearly $50 million. The final payment is likely to be considerably lower, however, due to state caps on such awards.

The trial in Connecticut began last month before a jury of six in a courtroom in Waterbury, a city just 20 miles away the site of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty children and six educators were killed.

“You represent this community,” Mattei told jurors on Thursday. “Will you render a verdict that finally forces Alex Jones to understand just how devastating his conduct has been? Because that is the only way he will stop.”

Jones has repeatedly and vociferously criticized the trial. He called Bellis, the judge, a “tyrant” and the proceeding a “kangaroo court.”

During his testimony last month, Jones clashed with Mattei during questioning. “Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?” Jones said. “I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times, and I’m done saying I’m sorry.”

Jones refused to share financial records or data on traffic to his websites with lawyers for the families. His actions were consistently obstructive and reflected a “stunningly cavalier” attitude toward his legal obligations, the judge has said.

Infowars and its parent company Free Speech Systems separately filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors earlier this year.

During closing remarks on Thursday, Norman Pattis, Jones’s lawyer, accused the lawyers for families of playing on jurors’ emotions and using them like a “pinball machine” to spit out money.

He also called Jones a “mad prophet” who fears a dystopian future and likened him to George Orwell and Margaret Atwood.

At one point, Bellis interrupted Pattis and told him to stop insulting the plaintiffs’ lawyers. She later told the courtroom that she had “never heard” those types of personal attacks from an attorney.

Over the course of the trial, Mattei and Josh Koskoff, another lawyer for the families, have struggled to maintain their composure as a succession of parents took the stand, describing the last time they saw their children and what it was like to be accused of faking their deaths.

The families have endured years of harassment and threats. Several have moved repeatedly, searching for anonymity and a sense of safety.

Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was killed at Sandy Hook, testified that his personal website was flooded with hateful comments saying he was a liar and a fraud in the weeks after the shooting.

He said conspiracy theorists told him they had defiled Daniel’s grave and threatened to dig it up.

The spot where Daniel is buried is a “sacrosanct and hallowed” place for the family, Barden said. “To hear that people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like. But that’s where we are.”

