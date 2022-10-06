At least 2 dead after stabbing rampage on Las Vegas Strip

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least two people were killed and half a dozen injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage Thursday near a casino in Las Vegas, police said. Las Vegas police received a report of a stabbing at 11:42 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene “quickly identified the suspect” and took him into custody “without further incident,” law enforcement said in a statement. The arrest occurred within a “matter of minutes” after the stabbings at 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at an afternoon news conference.

The eight victims included one who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, a hospital a few miles from where the incident occured. Of the six people injured, three are in critical condition, the police said. The victims included both tourists and locals, Lombardo said.

“It’s very difficult in one-off events such as this to prevent it from happening without any intelligence that it may occur,” Lombardo said.

The suspect is a man who appears to be in his early 30s and is probably not a local resident, law enforcement said. Police officers were not able to immediately determine the suspect’s motives, but the stabbing appears to have been unprovoked, James LaRochelle, a senior Las Vegas police official, told reporters.

