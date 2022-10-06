A pastor was part of the Jan. 6 mob — then preached about it, FBI says

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pastor Bill Dunfee stood before his congregants in late December 2020 and told them that they were victims of a great injustice, federal prosecutors say. “The Government, the tyrants, the socialists, the Marxists, the progressives, the RINOs, they fear you. And they should,” he allegedly said Dec. 27, 2020, during his Sunday sermon, using an acronym for a disparaging phrase about politicians considered “Republicans in name only.” “Our problem is we haven’t given them reason to fear us.”

But Dunfee, who started the New Beginnings Ministries church in Warsaw, Ohio, in 2001, had an idea about how they could change that: by going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a recently filed FBI affidavit states.

“It’s not over … are you ready?” he allegedly said of the 2020 presidential election results.

Federal officials said Wednesday that Dunfee, 57, made good on his promise 10 days later and nearly 300 miles away. They’re accusing him of traveling from his home in Frazeysburg, Ohio, to Washington, D.C., where he allegedly instigated rioters, pushed barricades into officers and praised those who stormed the Capitol as they left the building.

Dunfee has been charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including committing violence on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

On Wednesday, Dunfee was arrested in Ohio, made his first court appearance and was freed upon the promise that he would attend future court hearings. Neither Dunfee nor the church he leads immediately responded to a request for comment. Federal court records do not list an attorney for him.

Dunfee is one of more than 870 people arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including roughly 265 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Five hours before rioters broke into the Capitol, Dunfee was a few hundred feet away on its east plaza, the FBI affidavit states. Around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 6, Dunfee allegedly stood in a raised flower bed and used a bullhorn to goad supporters of President Donald Trump.

“This election has been stolen right out from underneath of our noses and it is time for the American people to rise up,” he said, according to the FBI. “Rise up. Rise up. Today is the day … that these elected officials realize that we are no longer playing games, that we are not sheeple.”

Dunfee told protesters not to destroy any property but said elected officials “need to fear us,” the affidavit states.

At 1:05 p.m., while Dunfee was allegedly on the Capitol’s east plaza, Congress met inside the building in a joint session to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win. Around the same time, Trump concluded a more than hour-long speech a mile and a half away, on the White House Ellipse.

“We’re going to the Capitol,” Trump said. “We’re going to try and give [Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Dunfee was already outside the Capitol, according to federal officials. Still holding a bullhorn at 1:14 p.m., he gave the crowd a play-by-play of the proceedings happening inside the building. “They just objected to Arizona,” he allegedly said, referring to Republicans’ challenge to the certification of that state’s 11 electoral votes, which were eventually awarded to Biden.

Less than 15 minutes later, Dunfee allegedly informed the crowd that “Donald Trump is leading. President Trump is leading the crowd.” Dunfee exhorted those around him to “fight for Trump” and “hold the line,” according to the affidavit.

“The crowd then began to chant, ‘Fight for Trump,’ ” it states.

Around 1:35, Dunfee allegedly aimed his bullhorn at Capitol police. “Mister police officers, we want you to understand something,” he said, according to the affidavit. “We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house.”

In its affidavit, the FBI described Dunfee’s words as a warning “that the crowd of rioters would breach the U.S. Capitol by force if necessary.”

At 1:44, Dunfee pushed a metal barricade against officers trying to hold the swell of protesters back, the affidavit states. About eight minutes later, he encouraged people not to get violent, destroy things or do anything that would send them to jail, court records state.

Just before 2 p.m., Dunfee again pushed a metal barricade into Capitol Police officers, the FBI affidavit states. Once those barricades were breached some 20 minutes later, he is accused of advancing on the Capitol with his hands in the air.

Around 2:07, Dunfee, nearing the Capitol’s east entrance, allegedly told members of the mob to raise their arms as he walked toward a group of police officers blocking them from entering the building. About 15 minutes later, he is accused of pushing through members of the mob to approach the doors once more before he eventually walked away.

Dunfee stayed outside, even as others went in, waiting for his compatriots to reemerge, the affidavit states.

At 2:47 p.m., as rioters exited, one stated that they had achieved their goal of stopping Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory. “We did it. We shut ’em all down. We did our job,” the rioter said.

“Hallelujah,” Dunfee allegedly responded. “Mission accomplished.”

The FBI started investigating Dunfee in February 2021 and called him in March of that year. During a phone interview, Dunfee told the agents that he went to “the rally” on Jan. 6 and, on the advice of his lawyer, didn’t want to answer any more questions, the affidavit states.

Nearly five months after the attack on the Capitol, Dunfee addressed what had happened while speaking at New Beginnings Ministries in Ohio, according to the FBI. He allegedly told his flock that he and others showed up at the Capitol to warn Congress that they weren’t going to “let an election be stolen,” only to later be smeared as a “bunch of terrorists.”

Dunfee told his church they weren’t terrorists, the FBI affidavit states. While protesting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was surrounded by “many, many, many, many patriots,” he said.

Dunfee allegedly repeated to his congregants what he had told them in late December: This wasn’t over.

“The bottom line is this … you are not stealing this election,” he said, according to court records. “You’re not going to rob us, deprive us of a democracy, of a republic, without us being heard.”

