Atlanta DA seeks testimony from Flynn, Gingrich

The requests to compel testimony were filed on a day that marked the beginning of a “quiet” period for Willis’s investigation in advance of the midterm elections.

Willis asked that Flynn, Gingrich and others testify in mid- to late November, a sign that the inquiry will be in high gear after the election.

The Atlanta grand jury investigating the alleged election interference has already heard testimony from several of Trump’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Boris Epshteyn.

Willis has previously requested appearances from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and from Sen. Lyndsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Graham has sought to toss out his subpoena and his case is under review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. It is not clear whether a date has been set for an appearance by Meadows.

The petition seeking Flynn’s testimony cites a Newsmax interview from December 2020 in which Flynn said Trump “could order — within swing states if he wanted to — he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of the states.” The filing also notes that Flynn met with Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and others “known to be associated with the Trump campaign” at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020.

According to the filing, the meeting “focused on topics including invoking martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election.” Willis has also sought testimony from Powell, though it is not clear whether a date has been set.

A lawyer for Flynn did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press first reported the new filings Friday.

The petition for Gingrich’s testimony relies on “information made publicly available” by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The filing cites a letter the panel sent to Gingrich in September.

The committee letter discussed emails the panel obtained in which Gingrich made suggestions about television ads that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.”

Herschmann, also a witness before the Jan. 6 committee, had described meetings he attended with Trump and others promoting theories of election fraud. In his testimony before the committee, Herschmann said some of the allegations of massive election fraud were “completely nuts.”

Willis’s investigation was initially spurred by a telephone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state asking him to “find” additional votes that could overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Since then, it has expanded to include inquiries into whether false statements were made by Trump allies when they appeared before the state legislature, multi-state efforts to send would-be Trump electors to Washington, possible breaches of election systems in Coffee County, Ga., and efforts to intimidate election workers.

