Horse trainer Bob Baffert gets payout over bourbon bottles that mocked him

In the 1996 movie “Space Jam,” basketball great Michael Jordan had his blue water bottle of “Michael’s Secret Stuff,” a placebo used to motivate his cartoon team at the end of a high-stakes game against otherworldly alien monsters. This summer, Kentucky drinkers got their own version: a bourbon labeled “Bobby’s Secret Horsey Stuff,” poking fun of Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert.

The labels featured Baffert, syringe in hand, with a garland of roses and the message, “Just let Ol’ Uncle Bobby blend ya up a batch of that good-good stuff” — an unmissable reference to the trainer’s drug-test scandal at last year’s Kentucky Derby. That satirization, however, landed the design’s masterminds in hot water, leading to a settlement just weeks after its debut. Under the agreement, five remaining bottles of the limited-edition bourbon have been handed over to Baffert.

According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, the Louisville Bourbon Club collaborated with Cox’s & Evergreen Liquors, a Kentucky-based retail chain, to create the stickers, which were slapped onto a limited-edition batch of Pinhook Bourbon released in July.

Is this just good humor or is this taking it too far? https://t.co/f5aERrWeqp — Bourbon Pursuit 🥃 (@BourbonPursuit) July 7, 2022

Baffert learned that his image was being used after reading about it in the Louisville Courier-Journal, which first reported the story. “He was very sad,” his attorney, W. Craig Robertson III, told The Post. “I thought they had violated federal and state law by placing labels on the bottles and then selling them in commerce. That’s why I made the demands that they ultimately accepted to.”

Under the demands in the settlement, which was reached at the end of August, the companies were required to turn over the remaining bottles of bourbon, remit the over $18,000 made in sales to Baffert, pay his legal fees and donate $50,000 in the trainer’s name to three equine charities: Old Friends, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and the Edwin J. Gregson Foundation. (The Courier-Journal first reported details of the settlement on Wednesday.)

“In settling this matter, Mr. Baffert is most interested in helping the equine charities as opposed to putting money in his pocket,” Robertson said. “Those are three organizations in the thoroughbred industry that are deeply emotional and personal to him.”

Baffert, one of the most legendary trainers in American horse racing, has faced criticism and suspensions after his 2021 Kentucky Derby champion, Medina Spirit, tested positive for an anti-inflammatory drug and was subsequently disqualified. Baffert was prohibited from participating in 2022 Triple Crown races and is in the midst of serving a two-year suspension by Louisville’s Churchill Downs racetrack.

Though Robertson said he was pleased with how the label dispute was settled, he said the campaign “crossed the line in a very defamatory way by casting Mr. Baffert in a very negative light.”

One point of contention was the image of Baffert holding a needle and syringe — one that Robertson said was inaccurate and sensational, adding that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Baffert has said Medina Sprit’s positive test after the Derby was the result of an ointment the horse was being treated with. Race organizers obtained medical records that were consistent with Baffert’s explanation, though any amount of the substance, betamethasone, present on the day of a race is considered to be disqualifying, The Post previously reported.

The Louisville Bourbon Club and Cox’s & Evergreen Liquors — which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post — have already made the financial payments required by the settlement, Robertson said. The companies also sent apology letters to Baffert.

However, Pinhook — which also sent an apology letter — wasn’t required to put money toward the settlement costs because the brand wasn’t involved in crafting the labels, Robertson said. In his letter, Mike Fisk, the chief sales and marketing officer at Cox’s & Evergreen Liquors, said Pinhook “didn’t have knowledge of the offending labels.”

“I want to ensure you that no sticker/labels of any kind will ever be put on a bottle again before being sold through our store locations,” Fisk added.

As for the five remaining bottles promising a “new and improved makeumgofast formula,” those remain untouched and secured in Robertson’s home. Asked if he’d put them to good use, the attorney said, “I’m going to do with them whatever Mr. Baffert tells me to do.”

“We have lots of bourbon in Kentucky, though,” he added.

Jessica Lipscomb contributed to this report.

