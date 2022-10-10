New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan created a special committee that has held meetings across the state soliciting input on how to increase voter confidence. (John Tully/for The Washington Post) In time of distrust, how one state is trying to boost voter confidence

NASHUA, New Hampshire — By 5 p.m., the small auditorium on the top floor of city hall is full. There are elected officials in sleek business attire and slightly rumpled poll workers. There are voting rights activists and amateur election sleuths and curious members of the public. They have come together for an unusual experiment aimed at bolstering faith in American democracy. At a time of deepening distrust, they are here both to speak and to listen.

Since May, the New Hampshire Special Committee on Voter Confidence has traveled the length of the state holding public hearings that are part civics roadshow, part airing of grievances.

The committee’s stated goal is to identify the causes of the decline in voter confidence and recommend ways to reverse it. Left unstated is the unprecedented nature of the current moment, where former president Donald Trump and Republican candidates continue to deny the outcome of the 2020 election.

Embedded in the bipartisan exercise in New Hampshire is a fundamental tension: Can you reassure voters that the electoral process is sound while providing skeptics a forum for their concerns?

Each session has explored a different facet of elections. Experts have explained how ballot-counting machines work. Election officials have discussed procedures and training. Academics have shared research on voter fraud.

Then the proceedings are opened to public comments. Some speakers come prepared to offer detailed policy prescriptions, or impassioned defenses of the system, or equally fervent accusations of fraud. Others share off-the-cuff suggestions drawn from their own experience.

At an August meeting in Nashua, the vibe is polite with a hint of tension. No one knows how much of the nation’s broader political turbulence is about to erupt in the room. One man in a suit clutches a thick blue book containing New Hampshire’s election rules. Another, in jeans and a red MAGA hat, stands at the back and records the session on his phone.

Jeanne Dunphy sits at the back of the room with her sister. An engineer and lifelong Nashua resident, she had never given much thought to election fraud before the 2020 vote.

These days, she feels deeply uncertain. She doesn’t believe that the election was stolen, but the things she has heard make her uneasy. “You know there’s something going on, but you’re not sure what,” says Dunphy, 63. As the presentations begin, she listens intently.

On this Monday evening, the commission has invited the two major parties to present their views on improving the election system. They agree on almost nothing.

“Voter fraud is a myth,” says Raymond Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. He uses a PowerPoint presentation to share research showing that the incidence of malfeasance is infinitesimally small. But it is impossible to convince people, Buckley says, when “they’re being fed nonstop lines of nonsense.”

William O’Brien, counsel for the New Hampshire Republican Party, steps up to the lectern next. “The myth is that Republicans are trying to suppress the vote,” he says. “It’s a myth intended to cease discussion of issues because of insults.”

Dunphy, who mostly votes Republican, is upset by the partisan sparring. “I was expecting them to say, ‘Look, this is what’s going on, a lot of this is fraud and here’s what we’re going to do,’ ” she says.

Later, during the public comment session, a man rises with a folder holding sheaves of paper that he claims contain evidence of voting irregularities at his own address.

As he sits back down, Dunphy pulls him aside and they huddle at the back of the room.

‘Make sure their guy wins’

Experts have spent years measuring voter confidence and they’ve learned a good deal about how it works.

Americans are more confident about elections at the local level compared to the national level, polling shows. They also feel better about elections when their candidate wins, said Charles Stewart, a political scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who spoke before the New Hampshire commission in September.

In a poll conducted by the MIT Election Lab just after the 2020 elections, nearly two-thirds of Americans said they were very confident that their own vote was counted as intended, a proportion that has remained virtually unchanged for the past two decades.

However, when asked whether votes nationwide were counted as intended, a dramatic partisan gulf emerged. Confidence among Democrats rose from 69 percent to 93 percent compared to 2016. Among Republicans, it plummeted from 83 percent to 22 percent. Republicans were also more likely to believe that voter fraud is prevalent.

Decreasing faith in the election system could erode trust in democratic institutions, depress voter turnout and potentially lead to violence, as witnessed in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In New Hampshire, Secretary of State David Scanlan saw the decline in confidence as cause for worry — and a potential threat to the state’s relatively high voter turnout.

Voters in the state — home to the first presidential primaries — “take pride in vetting the candidates and knowing who they are,” said Scanlan. But the attacks on the soundness of elections are “filtering into New Hampshire,” Scanlan said. “It’s not too early to start the process of trying to turn that around.”

Scanlan, a Republican, doesn’t mention the former president by name. He obliquely notes that having a national candidate say that “the winner of that election was not actually the winner of the election” had significant impact. But Scanlan adds that members of both parties have questioned the legitimacy of election results, leading to “the climate we find ourselves in today.”

Scanlan created the Special Committee on Voter Confidence and chose its eight members. Such committees have done productive work making recommendations on other aspects of state elections in the past, he said.

The group is chaired by Bradford Cook, a Republican, and Richard Swett, a Democrat, both silver-haired stalwarts of the state’s political scene: Cook leads the state’s Ballot Law Commission and Swett is a former member of Congress.

Other members include former state legislators and a former country director for the Peace Corps. One choice in particular has drawn criticism: Ken Eyring, a resident of Windham, posts regularly on the conservative website Granite Grok where he repeatedly made the false claim that there was “massive” corruption and “rampant” fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Such fraud “took place in all of the battleground states to steal the election from President Trump,” Eyring wrote.

Eyring also drew attention to irregularities in his own town’s election. In 2020, a ballot-folding error in Windham led to a discrepancy in the vote totals in a contest to elect state representatives (the error was corrected and the winners did not change).

The state later conducted an audit and found no evidence of fraud, only unintentional human error. Apart from the problem with the folded ballots, the auditors said, the poll was “well run under challenging circumstances.”

In person, Eyring is mild-mannered but insistent, declaring that allegations of election irregularities should not be minimized.

And though critics have argued that someone who denies the 2020 results shouldn’t be charged with restoring faith in the system, Scanlan has defended Eyring’s inclusion. Eyring has been “a really good representative of one of the constituent groups that are out there,” said Scanlan. “Anybody that feels impacted by the election process ought to have a voice.”

‘Feelings don’t matter’

In Nashua, the meeting stretches into its third hour. The skylight in the ceiling slowly grows dark. The man in the MAGA hat steps up to the microphone and introduces himself as Tim Cahill of Raymond, N.H., a town about 30 miles away.

He asks how many people in the audience drove to the event. Nearly everyone in the room nods or raises their hands. “If everyone here is honest, you would all agree that you probably broke a speeding law on the way over here,” he says. More nodding and chagrined smiles.

“Just because you didn’t get caught doesn’t mean you weren’t speeding,” Cahill continues. “Just because people didn’t get caught doesn’t mean there wasn’t voter fraud.”

Curtis Clayton, 33, watches Cahill cede the floor. He looks grimly amused. A former Marine in a camouflage hat and a blue Sig Sauer T-shirt, he readies himself to do something he has never done before: speak in public.

Clayton stands up and passionately argues that the election system is safe and free of any widespread fraud. “A lot of people are feeling upset about the election. A lot of people have felt anger and rage,” he says. “I also have many emotions ranging around the election. But in reality, feelings don’t matter. Facts do.”

Clayton and his wife, whose family is from Panama, moved to New Hampshire from North Carolina a year ago. He was looking for a state where he would still feel comfortable as a gun owner, but where he would no longer hear offhand comments about “shooting some liberals” when the civil war starts, he said.

In a later conversation, Clayton returns, incredulous, to the analogy between breaking the speed limit and voter fraud raised at the meeting. “So, because everyone is speeding, therefore everyone is committing treason?” he asks. “That guy was obviously the smartest person in the room; he should be president.”

A few rows ahead of Clayton is Tim Sennott, a 37-year-old with close-cropped dark hair. He’s an accounts-payable manager. For the past three years, he has also overseen elections in Nashua’s Ward 7, a wedge of the city next to the Merrimack River.

“Anybody who has doubts about the system is invited to come work,” Sennott tells the audience. “Come ready, and bring your coffee.”

Sennott likes that the public meeting allows people to speak freely, even if he finds some of their claims spurious. A long line of people registering to vote on Election Day, or multiple people being registered at a single address, or someone arriving at a polling station without identification does not equal malfeasance, he says.

Hearing such anecdotes presented as “unwavering evidence of election fraud — it speaks to people who maybe don’t see much of the world beyond their front door,” Sennott says.

Dunphy, the engineer, is one of those who is worried by what she hears at the meeting. She asks Joe Torelli, a former television journalist who presents alleged evidence of irregularities, how she can check what is happening at her address. He directs her to the website of the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group, which displays a link to an online channel hosted by Mike Lindell, a Trump ally and prominent 2020 election denier.

The website also features a tool that purports to show which voters voted from which addresses in the state. That evening, Dunphy goes home and immediately checks the information on herself, her sister’s family and her neighbor across the street. She’s perplexed when her brother-in-law and nephew don’t appear in the search results. “So where are their votes?” she asks. “How come it’s not recorded anywhere?”

Anna Fay, a spokeswoman for Scanlan, the secretary of state, said his office does not know the source of the data used on the website. State and local election officials and official websites are “the trusted source of election information,” she said.

But for Dunphy, the meeting — which goes beyond three hours — only fuels her doubts. There needs to be “a little more light shined into the darkness of all this,” she says. “I’m still as confused as I was when I went there.”

