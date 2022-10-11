Someone threw a can of booze at a comedian. She chugged the rest.

A heckler threw a can of beer at comedian Ariel Elias during her set at a New Jersey comedy club on Oct. 8. She responded by chugging it on stage. (Video: Ariel Elias)

Comedian Ariel Elias thought she’d silenced a heckler who had been harassing her Saturday night at a New Jersey comedy club. During a Q&A portion of her set, a woman in the audience harangued Elias with several questions about whom she supported in the 2020 presidential election, eventually saying she could tell from her material that Elias had voted for Joe Biden.

Elias fired back: “I could tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump.”

As the crowd declared Elias the victor with cheers and laughter, she turned away, ready to finish her set at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

That’s when a can of alcoholic seltzer whizzed by, splashing against a brick wall, just a few feet from Elias’s head.

Elias later posted a 1½-minute video of the interaction, which racked up 5 million views in a little more than a day. Several famous comedians have responded, defending her and praising her work. Jim Gaffigan, retweeting a video of the incident, called her “super funny and total class,” while Patton Oswalt lauded her “rock-ribbed poise” and wished a hangover on her heckler.

Elias, a 33-year-old self-described Kentucky Jew, told The Washington Post she’s been doing stand-up for 11 years. It’s her main line of work, although she said she picks up the occasional dog-walking gig.

She performed at Uncle Vinnie’s, which is about 40 miles from her home in New York City, for the first time on Friday, the night before the can-throwing incident. She said she neither killed nor bombed with her act, which focuses on her insecurities, body-image issues and experiences navigating life as a Jew growing up in the South. The crowd wasn’t her ideal audience, and she wasn’t their ideal comedian, she said.

Still, the club’s owner, Dino Ibelli, saw her act for the first time that night and booked her to come back in April.

Saturday’s set was much like the one from the night before, she said: so-so. About three-quarters of the way through, Elias pivoted to a Q&A, something she does when she wants to inject a bit of spontaneity. A woman’s hand shot up, and Elias called on her, joking about how polite she was.

Elias said Ibelli had warned her about the party the woman was with. Numbering about 20, they had shown up to the club for a 30th-birthday party, many of them clearly intoxicated and loud enough that Ibelli asked them to quiet down multiple times.

“He goes, ‘They might be a problem,’ ” Elias recalled.

Elias asked the woman to state her question, and she had it ready: “Did you vote for Donald Trump?”

Video of the back-and-forth, which Elias captured from a tripod she’d set up, shows that she deflected, repeating the question and asking the woman what she thought. Having inquired earlier in her set whether there were any other Jews in the room and gotten no response, Elias had a follow-up question.

“Why would you ask me that in here knowing I’m the only Jew in this room?” she said, to laughter from the crowd.

“Are you trying to get me killed?” she added, getting even more laughs.

Elias tried to steer the conversation away from politics, which was not the subject of her set, to something more kumbaya. “Guys, everybody vote for whoever you want to vote [for],” she said. “I don’t care who you voted for. I’m just happy we’re all here together.”

But the woman kept grilling Elias, the video shows: “So you voted for Biden?”

“I don’t know. Why does it matter?” Elias responded.

Ibelli told The Post that’s about the time he approached the woman and said that her opportunity to engage with Elias was over. He told her she needed to be quiet or leave. The woman, grabbing her purse and heading for the door, chose the latter, he said.

Onstage, Elias thought that was the end of it and was trying to get back to her jokes.

Then, she heard a crash against the wall behind her. She reached down and felt the back of her leg, which was wet. Confused, she turned and saw a can of High Noon, an alcoholic seltzer.

Ibelli said he heard a popping noise that he initially thought was someone opening a champagne bottle. Then, a man ran behind him, bolting out of the club. Ibelli said he quickly learned the man was the romantic partner of the heckler and had chucked the can toward Elias.

But fleeing won’t help the man escape accountability, the club owner said. A member of his party gave Ibelli information that allowed him to find and identify him online, along with the woman who heckled Elias. When police showed up to take a report the following morning, Ibelli gave them what he’d uncovered.

Ibelli said Uncle Vinnie’s is holding the man accountable “to the fullest extent,” in part to scare anyone from doing something like that in the future.

“We protect our comics, and that act was atrocious,” Ibelli said, “and we’re making sure he’s going to pay for it.”

Elias told The Post she hopes people realize that even if they have different views, they have more in common than they think. She also hopes they learn another, more specific lesson:

“Stop throwing things at me.”

Elias didn’t miss a beat when she heard the can smash behind her. She whirled around to look at it on the ground and whipped back to stare, mouth agape, into the audience whence it came. Elias turned back toward the can and picked it up. She held it a few seconds for dramatic effect and then, to cheers from the crowd, chugged what was left in it.

The day after, Elias was making comedy hay out of what happened.

“I’d really appreciate it,” she wrote on Twitter, “if anyone could please just let my teachers know that chugging a beer has in fact been great for my career.”

