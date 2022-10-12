School board meeting cut short as protests over LGBTQ books grow unruly

A school board meeting in Dearborn, Mich., was suspended Oct. 10 after attendees shouted and refused to leave when the gathering exceeded fire code capacity. (Video: Dearborn Public Schools/YouTube)

Roxanne McDonald banged her gavel repeatedly during Monday night’s school board meeting in Dearborn, Mich., where hundreds denouncing books with LGBTQ content packed into the Dearborn Public Schools administration building. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Protesters, upset about books in school libraries that they consider too sexually explicit for students, carried signs that read “Keep your porno books to yourself,” “If democracy matters, we’re the majority” and “Protect the children,” the last one written out in five languages. Others were there to support the LGBTQ community and champion inclusivity.

People shouted over each other, the school board members, McDonald’s gavel and even warnings from police.

McDonald, who chairs the school board, pleaded for calm. “Let’s show our children how to behave with civil discourse,” she said.

But when attendees were told their public comments would be limited to three minutes, they booed McDonald loudly.

Shortly after, she and the other board members left, saying they would be recessing “until we can get the situation under control.” Despite a significant police presence, which included pleas from the police chief, they never did, and the meeting was suspended until Thursday night.

It was the most recent clash in Dearborn between parents who say their children are being exposed to sexually explicit books in school and educators who say they’ve updated a system to assess materials to make sure they’re appropriate for students. The tension mirrors the growing antagonism between schools and parents that has flared up around the country in recent years, fueled by pandemic-related school closures and debates over teachings on race and gender.

“In 2020, it was the global pandemic. In 2021, it was masks. Today’s debate is books. This is a national debate, my friends,” board member Hussein Berry said at Monday’s meeting in Dearborn.

Like other parts of the country, conservative Christians were the first to raise fears about books with LGBTQ content in the Michigan school district, which serves the city of Dearborn and part of Dearborn Heights in the Detroit metro area, the Detroit Free Press reported. They then rallied the significant Muslim population in both cities to join them.

Weeks ahead of Monday’s meeting, local Muslim leaders pushed people to attend to tell the school board they oppose LGBTQ books being in public schools. One of the most prominent in the state, Imam Sayed Hassan Al-Qazwini of the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, used his sermon on Friday to urge his followers to go to the meeting to protest.

“Some of those books are completely inappropriate for our children to read,” Al-Qazwini said, according to the Free Press. “Some of those books promote pornography. Some of them promote homosexuality. We don’t need this.”

Much of what boiled over at Monday’s meeting started heating up last month when the district announced that it had reacted to a complaints from one parent by pulling out of circulation seven titles while it reviewed whether they were appropriate for students, WXYZ reported. The temporarily restricted titles included “Push,” “The Lovely Bones,” “This Book is Gay” and “Flamer” — books that deal with rape and sexuality. Meanwhile, the district worked on an updated process for assessing new materials and reviewing parents’ complaints.

Last week, ahead of the school board meeting, the district released its new policy. Officials are allowing parents to block their children from checking out certain items or to block them from using the district’s library and other media centers entirely. If parents are “truly concerned” about a particular work being in the school at all, they can go through the “book challenge process” to ask that it be removed from the catalogue. Such a request triggers a review from at least five district media specialists who, considering the parents’ concerns, will reexamine the work’s age appropriateness.

At the start of Monday’s meeting, McDonald admitted that, until last week, the district had an “outdated book review process.” But, she added, the seven-member board wants to work with parents to make sure their input is heard — about books in their children’s schools or anything else having to do with their education.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko echoed that sentiment.

“We want a system in place that is fair to all,” he said, adding that they “want to respect the rights of all parents when we make these decisions.”

The protesters were not appeased. As the crowd jeered and the proceedings devolved, McDonald told attendees in the packed room they were violating the fire code. When some voiced opposition at being asked to watch the live stream from outside, McDonald recessed the meeting, saying board members would return when things settled down.

But that never happened. Instead, the board suspended the meeting, with plans to reconvene Thursday at a nearby high school that can accommodate more people.

