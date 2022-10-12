Comedians Eric André, Clayton English sue over Atlanta airport searches

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Comedian Eric André was returning home to Los Angeles in April 2021 when he says an experience during a routine layover in Atlanta left him feeling humiliated. On his way down the narrow bridge from the gate to the airplane, he says, two plainclothes officers emerged, flashed their badges and asked the comedian whether he was carrying illegal drugs. André, who says he was the only Black person he saw on the jet bridge, denied having drugs. Still, he said, the officers continued to question him.

“There’s all these people having to squeeze past us on this narrow, awkward jet bridge as I look like this suspicious perpetrator,” André told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “And I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong. I’m literally coming home from a work trip.”

The officers eventually let André get on the plane, but he said the encounter left him feeling terrible. “It was demoralizing, dehumanizing, racist and traumatic,” he said.

It turned out that André was not the only one who’s been stopped on a jet bridge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and questioned about drugs. About six months earlier, the same thing happened to Clayton English, a fellow comedian who is also Black and who says he, too, was racially profiled and humiliated by Clayton County police.

On Tuesday, the two comedians filed a lawsuit against Clayton County’s police department and district attorney’s office, alleging the agencies violated their constitutional rights. It asks the court to declare unconstitutional a Clayton County Police Department practice that the lawsuit says involves officers stopping passengers on jet bridges, questioning them and even searching their bags in a purported effort to combat drug trafficking, all while calling the stops “consensual.”

The lawsuit argues that, in reality, the stops are not consensual. Officers rather coerce passengers into cooperating, the lawsuit argues, and they disproportionately target Black passengers. More than half of those stopped during an eight-month period were Black, though only 8 percent of American airline passengers are Black, according to the lawsuit.

Though officers seize very few illegal drugs, they sometimes end up seizing cash through asset forfeitures — money that passengers who may never face charges often do not get back, according to the lawsuit.

Clayton County police intercept people on jet bridges because they are “aware of the already profoundly coercive nature of law enforcement encounters in the airport generally,” the lawsuit states, noting that before passengers arrive at the bridge, they’re required to comply with numerous security measures to proceed to their flights.

After André spoke about his experience in April 2021, the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement that the comedian “chose to speak with investigators during the initial encounter,” volunteered his travel plans and consented to a search of his luggage, which the officers did not ultimately carry out.

André counters that the circumstances made him feel as if he had no choice.

@Atlanta_Police “I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a “random” search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful. — Eric Andre (@ericandre) April 21, 2021

A Clayton County Police Department spokeswoman said Tuesday that the department had “no comment on pending litigation at this time.” The Clayton County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

English alleges that he found himself in a nearly identical situation on a jet bridge at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in October 2020, as he was boarding a flight to Los Angeles. As he walked down the bridge toward the airplane, two plainclothes officers appeared, flashed their badges and asked English whether he was carrying cocaine, methamphetamine or any other illegal drug, the lawsuit says. The officers searched his bag, he said.

“I felt completely powerless, I felt violated, I felt cornered, I felt like I couldn’t … continue to get on the plane — I felt like I had to comply if I wanted everything to go smoothly,” English said at a news conference Tuesday, alongside André and their attorneys.

The lawsuit notes that other passengers “gawked” at English as the officers questioned him about his travel plans and inspected his identification and plane tickets. English told reporters on Tuesday that he eventually boarded the flight, but for the next 3½ hours, he was “waiting for the other shoe to drop” and wondered whether he would be arrested when the plane landed.

English said he reached out to André after André tweeted about his April 2021 experience. “I think we’re here because a lot of people have probably had this happen to them and feel like … they just have to let things happen to them,” English said Tuesday. “I think we’re here to speak up for those people.”

From Aug. 30, 2020, to April 30, 2021, the Clayton County Police Department conducted 402 jet bridge stops, the lawsuit says, citing department records. During that period, according to the lawsuit, officers found fewer than 0.08 pounds of illegal drugs and six prescription pills for which passengers did not have a prescription, while the department pursued charges against just two passengers.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit says, records show the officers seized more than $1 million in cash from passengers via asset forfeitures, which allow law enforcement personnel to seize property they suspect might have been used in a crime. People usually have to make legal bids to get that property back.

“These seizures do not meaningfully combat drug trafficking, but they do provide a financial windfall for the department by taking advantage of the permissive civil standards for asset forfeitures and the reluctance of individuals (particularly individuals of color) to challenge seizures,” the lawsuit states.

The policy also traumatizes passengers, said Annie Hudson-Price, an attorney with New York University’s Policing Project, which helped file the lawsuit.

“It’s not just a one-time encounter,” she said. It’s “the type of thing that lingers with you — and it haunts you.”

