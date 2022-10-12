Pumpkin-grower’s champion gourd weighs nearly as much as a Prius

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Travis Gienger no longer weighs his pumpkins before a contest. The horticulture teacher, who has grown over 100 giant pumpkins in Anoka, Minn., says it takes all the fun away. He is also convinced it prevents the gourd from ballooning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So for 180 days — the length of time it takes him to raise a giant pumpkin — Gienger did not place “Maverick,” his latest squash, on a scale.

That time came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, also known as the Super Bowl of competitive pumpkin growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped it on a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once.

Gienger already knew Maverick was the largest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last one to face the scale, as contest rules mandate. But that did not guarantee anything, since a visibly smaller gourd could always be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post.

He watched closely as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they came to a halt: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and claps erupted from the crowd. “Maverick’s” dimensions had not lied. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 — $9 per pound — and a national record by 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second time entering this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2,350-pounder also won.

Raising a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.

Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first big pumpkin when he was a teenager, kept a close watch on Maverick from April — when he first planted the seed — until early October.

Every day, Gienger fertilized its soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick was not squashing them. A pumpkin is about 98 percent water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak and the fastest it can grow.

Watering was also a big part of its care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which soaked up about 200 gallons of water daily.

And Gienger had to keep a close eye on the weather. If heavy rain came through, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so it would not drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it off and prevent it from maturing too early. Extreme weather could also burn or rot “Maverick.”

Gienger also has to take into account Minnesota’s cold falls. “This year we had to put plastic on top of this ginormous plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told The Post.

Gienger watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He took regular pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter atop or beside the squash, informally measuring her growth with the pumpkin’s. He took its dimensions regularly to have an idea of how much it might weigh. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said.

On Oct. 8, a group of family members and friends arrived at his backyard to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and eventually drop it into a dumpster that would travel over 2,000 miles attached to a trailer.

Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the soil, it can lose several pounds before it reaches the scale. Maverick was covered with wet blankets to keep it hydrated by the time it arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even if Maverick lost some weight in transit, it still took home the victory.

It now sits in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger is unsure where Maverick will go next, but he has already received calls asking to take Maverick to New York or to bring it home to the “Halloween capital of the world” for Anoka’s Halloween parade.

“This thing will have a great life,” he said.

