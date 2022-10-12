Texas police charge ex-officer who shot unarmed teen eating a hamburger

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenager while he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight James Brennand turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening, San Antonio police chief William McManus told reporters at a news conference. The 17-year-old driver, Erik Cantu, was seriously wounded in the incident and remains in hospital, in a “critical but stable condition” McManus said.

On the evening of Oct. 2, while investigating an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant, the officer spotted a vehicle that he believed had fled from him during an attempted stop the night before. He suspected that it was stolen, and called for backup, according to a police account.

Body-camera footage released by police showed Brennand abruptly opening the driver’s door and ordering Cantu to get out of the car. The startled teenager reversed the car, with the door still open. Brennand — who was struck by the door — stepped back and opened fire. He continued to shoot as the car drove away. Cantu was hit multiple times, while a female passenger was uninjured, according to police.

The police chief told reporters that the rookie officer was certified to patrol alone at the time of his encounter with Cantu in the parking lot. However, his actions were “unjustified, both administratively and criminally,” McManus said.

Brennand couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday night. It was unclear whether he has appointed an attorney.

The day after the shooting, police command and training academy staff met to discuss the episode and concluded that their training practices were “sound,” McManus added.

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales on Friday said that the evidence he had reviewed so far led him to reject police charges against Cantu for further investigation, though his office would later do a full review.

The prosecutor’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment overnight Tuesday on Brennand’s arrest, which comes several days after he was fired over the incident.

The police chief was asked Tuesday whether investigators had considered filing attempted murder charges against the former officer.

“This is still an open case,” McManus said, adding that the investigation was led by homicide detectives and that the district attorney could request more information before taking the case to a grand jury. “Our goal right now is to get him in custody and that’s been accomplished.”

A lawyer for the family of the wounded teenager said that Cantu is unconscious and on life support, and that there had been no improvement in his condition, the Associated Press reported.

