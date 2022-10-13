Will Alex Jones pay Sandy Hook families $1B? What to know about the huge award.

Infowars founder Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for spreading the lie that the massacre was staged — a stunning verdict that one lawyer called “probably one of the largest defamation verdicts in U.S. history.”
The compensatory damages awarded Wednesday by a Connecticut jury were the largest so far in several lawsuits filed by families of victims in the attack that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Conn.
Families of the victims and their supporters said the verdict shows “the truth matters.” Jones’s supporters cast it as an attack on freedom of speech. Here’s what to know.