Two officers fatally shot in apparent ambush, Connecticut police say

A gunman shot and killed two Connecticut police officers who had been “deliberately” lured to the scene by a 911 call Wednesday night, state police said. A third officer was severely wounded and underwent surgery, Bristol, Conn., Police Chief Brian Gould said at a news conference Thursday. His voice breaking, Gould described the three officers as decorated members of his department.

Authorities received a 911 call at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday reporting domestic violence between two siblings on Redstone Hill Road, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. When Bristol police officers arrived, they were “immediately met” by the assailant and a gunfight ensued.

“Preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene,” the state police said in a news release Thursday morning without providing additional details.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, died at the scene, while Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, died at a hospital, police said. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded in the attack.

Authorities identified the gunman as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was fatally shot. His brother, Nathan Brutcher, 32, was also shot and is being treated at a hospital, though his involvement in the incident was unclear.

Jeltema called the events “isolated” and said there is no threat to the community. Officials from the state police and state’s attorney’s office spent Thursday combing through evidence at the scene — which is on the outskirts of the city near ESPN’s headquarters — as part of a “very complex” investigation, she added.

Police did not specify a motive and it was unclear who fired first.

Dozens of shots were fired over a two-minute period, according to the audio from nearby security footage obtained by the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. An initial burst of nearly 30 shots is heard before another series of roughly 20 shots about a minute later.

Gould said the deaths “rocked” the city and his department, which has 122 sworn members, according to its website. He called the officers “heroes” who were dedicated to serving the community.

“They answered a call to duty and they responded without hesitation,” Gould said. “That’s what they did every night before that and that’s what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.”

A 10-year veteran of the department, Demonte was promoted to sergeant last year. He served as a school resource officer and received Bristol’s Officer of the Year award in 2019, Gould said, adding that Demonte had two children and another on the way.

Hamzy, a patrol officer and Bristol native, had “received numerous letters of commendation and recognition” throughout his eight-year career there, the chief said.

Iurato, a four-year veteran patrol officer, was released from the hospital Thursday morning to applause from fellow officers, according to video from PIX 11 News.

Nearly every member of the Bristol Police Department walked down the street following the vehicle carrying Hamzy’s body from the scene Thursday morning, the Courant reported. Another procession with officers from across the state escorted Demonte’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

Several officers have been shot in other incidents across the country in recent days, including three Philadelphia police officers who were shot serving a warrant Wednesday morning and a Las Vegas police officer killed responding to a domestic violence call Thursday morning.

Condolences for the Bristol officers poured in from across the state Thursday as the deaths rocked the suburban city of 60,000.

“Bristol is our big small town — it’s also known as the All Heart City. Today, our hearts are broken,” Mayor Jeff Caggiano (R) said at the news conference. “We’re united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families and friends and for all of our law enforcement personnel.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across Connecticut on Thursday, calling the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations,” Lamont said in a statement. “These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state.”

The state’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, offered condolences, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski said in a statement that “a tragedy like this reminds us that we need to ensure the safety of our police officers as much as we need to protect the residents they serve.”

A silent vigil is being held Thursday night at Bristol Eastern High School and donations are being accepted for the officers’ families at a local bank, Bristol police said on Facebook.

