An inmate got phones, imitated a billionaire and stole $11M, officials say

In Buckhead, one of Atlanta’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Randall Mill Road is home to sprawling mansions set atop green hills. But one of them — a sleek, contemporary-style home once worth over $4 million — is at the center of what some have called one of the biggest fraud cases ever committed from behind bars.

Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, is accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel, swindling $11 million out of the Hollywood tycoon’s Charles Schwab bank account, and then using those funds to buy gold coins and the mansion in Buckhead — a plan he set into motion from his cell inside a maximum-security facility in Butts County, Ga., prosecutors allege.

While Cofield was charged in December 2020 with seven counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, a slew of documents filed this year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia shed greater light into the elaborate scheme he allegedly pulled off with the help of at least two other people and some well-hidden contraband cellphones. The new details — including the victim’s identity — were first reported in an investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cofield’s attorneys, Drew Findling and Steve Sadow, declined to comment on the case when reached by The Washington Post. Cofield has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court documents paint a picture of an alleged heist that could’ve come out of the “Ocean’s” movie franchise — minus George Clooney. Yet, apart from its cinematic quality, the scheme Cofield is accused of masterminding epitomizes the ripple effects of contraband in prisons across the country, said Paul M. Adee, a corrections expert at Robson Forensic and retired major with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

“Here’s the thing: Inmates don’t just walk outside. Someone brought that phone inside, and that’s something that can severely compromise the security of a facility,” Adee said of the allegations. “Sometimes it’s guards being bribed, visitors bringing stuff in or inmates hiding them by inserting them inside their bodies.”

At the time of the alleged scheme, Cofield was serving a 14-year prison sentence for armed robbery. He is accused of having a history of accessing contraband phones — and is facing charges for allegedly using one of them to order a shooting in Atlanta. He has pleaded not guilty. Prison officials say Cofield has been found with contraband at least 12 times, according to incident reports. In 2016, guards said he told them he didn’t care about the phone they had found on him since he “had hundreds of phones,” according to the incident report.

Four years later, prosecutors say Cofield once again used a contraband phone — this time pretending to be Kimmel, the now 94-year-old executive producer behind films such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Kite Runner” and “Moneyball.” According to his indictment, Cofield first called Charles Schwab on June 5, 2020. He later managed to bypass the bank’s security measures by getting a picture of Kimmel’s driver’s license and a utility bill, prosecutors allege. He also allegedly used a TextNow account to make it seem as if he was calling from a Los Angeles number.

Still pretending to be Kimmel, he allegedly arranged to purchase 6,106 one-ounce gold coins for a little under $11 million from the Idaho-based Money Metals Exchange. The funds, prosecutors allege, came via a wire transfer from Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account. On June 16, prosecutors say a private security company hired by Cofield flew the gold from Boise to Atlanta, where they allegedly met with a man named Eldridge Bennett. Bennett and his daughter, Eliayah Bennett, have since been charged with aiding Cofield. Attorneys for the two didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Post. It’s unclear from court records how the father and daughter know Cofield.

Once the coins arrived, prosecutors say Eliayah Bennett began house hunting in northern Atlanta before settling on the two-story, six-bedroom house in Buckhead. According to court documents, the home was acquired on Sept. 1, 2020, by Siriusly Sound House LLC, a company Cofield owned that was administratively dissolved just three days before the mansion’s final sale.

Court records show authorities were tipped off to the alleged scheme on June 10, 2020, when prison staff members seized two phones from Cofield’s cell: one on top of his desk and another underneath Cofield’s right armpit, according to an incident report. The prison’s forensic unit then began reviewing call logs and text messages — ultimately uncovering his plot, court documents allege.

Almost two years have gone by since Cofield was indicted. Yet a slew of questions remain unanswered. It’s still unclear why Kimmel’s account was allegedly targeted. It’s also not known how a prisoner managed to get the contraband phones prosecutors say Cofield had in his cell.

“This is a pretty widespread problem,” Adam Meyer, a specialist at Prisonology, an expert network firm of retired Bureau of Prisons professionals, told The Post, explaining that many inmates — or their associates — pay corrections officers to provide them with phones. “And it really comes down to guards not being paid enough, because it’s a big amount of money that’s hard to turn away from when they smuggle the phones in.”

The Georgia Department of Corrections didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from The Post. However, a spokesperson for the agency told the Journal-Constitution that the prison system is fighting a “daily battle” against contraband cellphones, which are sometimes smuggled through drones.

As for Kimmel, his account was fully reimbursed by Charles Schwab, Mayura Hooper, a spokesperson for the bank, said in a statement. “As soon as Schwab was aware of suspected fraudulent activity, we launched an investigation, initiated measures to protect the client’s account, and notified the authorities. As you can appreciate, this is an ongoing investigation, and as such, we cannot comment further,” Hooper added.

In the aftermath of its $4.4 million purchase, the multimillion-dollar home in Buckhead was left vacant. Since then, it “has not been maintained and is rapidly deteriorating,” and several crimes have been reported on the property, according to a motion filed last week by prosecutors.

If the judge were to approve the motion, a real estate agent will be “authorized to market and sell” the house — which was valued last valued at $3.5 million in 2020.

