Coast Guard saves stranded boaters from sharks, with help from Apple Maps

Three men were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast for more than a day after their boat sank. Rescuers spotted them in the water on Oct. 9. (Video: The Washington Post)

Giant jellyfish could be seen from the helicopter U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Katy Caraway was flying Sunday. The creatures were swarming around one of three men who had been lost at sea for approximately 28 hours after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spotting the group down below was a moment of “absolute and incredible joy,” said Caraway, an MH-60 Jayhawk pilot with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. Since Saturday night, the Coast Guard had been desperately searching for the men. With little information on their whereabouts, rescuers initially narrowed down the boaters’ possible location to a 1,250 square-mile area roughly the size of Rhode Island.

The “extraordinarily fortunate, once-in-a-lifetime search-and-rescue effort” came together with the help of about 30 Coast Guard members and some miraculous twists of fate, not to mention the boaters’ strong will to live.

“There is no clear way to quantify how many of these missions are successful and how many aren’t,” Caraway told The Washington Post. “But I would say that this one is pretty special not only because it was successful but because the likelihood of finding them was probably very small.”

Son Nguyen, Phong Le and Luan Nguyen had ventured out on Saturday morning from Venice, La., to fish for red snapper. But problems began after they had gone nearly 30 miles offshore. Large waves dumped heaps of water onto the back of the boat, eventually making it sink, Le said Wednesday in a “Today” show interview.

With no cellphone service, the men put on bright-orange life vests, clutched a floating cooler, huddled together and hoped for the best, they said. The sky soon began to darken over them.

“That was a pretty scary thing,” Luan Nguyen told “Today.” “Good thing there was a full moon out so we had light, but we couldn’t see. We could barely see anything. So we just drifted at night.”

While they drifted, the concerned wife of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard and said they were incommunicado and hadn’t made it home — when they typically did so around sunset. But without a known departure spot for the boat, it would take the Coast Guard some three-and-a-half hours of “extra detective work” to identify a possible search area, said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Sector New Orleans’ search-and-rescue mission coordinator.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the first Coast Guard aircraft launched out of Mobile, Ala. By sunrise, more aircraft and boat crews had joined the search. It was all hands on deck at that point, but “we still didn’t know what happened to the mariners, or if they were still in their boat or in the water. We didn’t have a ton of information to go off from,” Keefe told The Post.

The most “improbable part of the story,” he added, happened around noon: One of the men randomly got phone service while floating in the ocean. He only had about 2 percent battery power left.

After receiving a flood of text messages, “he sent a screenshot of an Apple Maps picture with his geolocation in it to his friend, but no information as far as his [precise] position. So we were basically just looking at a map with a red dot on it,” Keefe said.

Though not much, that red dot proved to be enough. The Coast Guard’s command center helped orient the search-and-rescue teams by taking that image and comparing it with other maps and reference points, Keefe added.

Soon, Caraway and her helicopter crew spotted the man and the jellyfish. Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Stone, along with two crew members, was in the boat that found the other two men, who were trying to fend off the 4-feet-long blacktip sharks circling them.

“One of the gentlemen had been bitten on his hand and was bleeding into the water,” Stone said. “His life jacket had also been torn about halfway down by the sharks, so that definitely gave us some motivation to get them out of the water very, very quickly.”

One of the men was experiencing hypothermia. All three were taken to the University Medical Center New Orleans and treated for their injuries.

Though Stone said the Coast Guard regularly helps people in similar situations, the outcome of this rescue — amid its complicated circumstances — showcased “the number one reason why I joined the Coast Guard and why I love what the Coast Guard does.”

“We do this job every single day,” he added. “And we always do it with the intention to bring people home safely. So it’s truly an amazing feeling to be able to find somebody in this kind of situation because it is rare. It’s a big ocean.”

That joy was evident when the three Coast Guard members met with two of the men they rescued during a surprise reunion on the “Today” show.

“I just remember [Stone] picking me up, pulling me out the water. It was like, ‘Wow, made it,’ ” Luan Nguyen said.

He might not be going close to the water anytime soon, though.

“My offshore fishing career is over,” he told 4WWL.

