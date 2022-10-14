A train barreled toward a car on the tracks. The mayor leapt into action.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Eddie Daniels pulled a mother and her three children out of an SUV stuck on railroad tracks in rural Georgia early Saturday, he heard but could not see the train. It was close. They didn't have much time.

Daniels, the 60-year-old mayor of Vienna, yanked the mother out of the driver's seat. Next, he grabbed her 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son from the back seat before reaching for the last child.

Daniels was still standing next to the SUV, reaching inside to grab the 6-year-old boy’s arm, when the train hit the front of the vehicle. The rear of the SUV thrust back at Daniels and the boy, sending them flying.

“I don’t remember much after that,” Daniels said, adding: “I was knocked foolish for a few minutes.”

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the collision happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. The 26-year-old mother had driven her 2022 Chevrolet Suburban off the road while approaching a railroad crossing in the middle of town, a trooper wrote in his crash report. She had crested the tracks when she got stuck as a train hurtled toward the SUV, the report states. A passing motorist, Daniels, saw what was about to happen, got out to help and rescued the family “just in time before the train struck the vehicle,” police in Vienna said. The mother was later charged with driving under the influence and multiple counts of child endangerment.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Daniels elaborated on what happened during a trip that started out as a normal commute to work. Daniels, who’s served on the Vienna City Council for 18 years, including six as mayor, also works at the Goldens’ Foundry and Machine Company in nearby Cordele. In his nearly five years at the foundry, he’s churned out metal parts for companies like Volvo and Caterpillar.

Around 3:35 a.m., Daniels got in his car and started driving the roughly 12 miles to the foundry for his 4 a.m. shift.

About five minutes later, Daniels spotted an SUV stopped on the railroad tracks that bisect Vienna, a city of about 3,000 residents that Daniels described as an agriculture town where they grow “peanuts, cotton, soybeans, corn — you name it.”

At first, he thought it belonged to a railroad worker doing track maintenance or repairs. But as he was driving past, the driver honked the horn to get his attention. Then he heard the woman screaming for help.

Daniels parked and went to do just that. The woman told him the SUV was stuck on the tracks and, because the door was jammed, she was trapped inside. As they spoke, the railroad crossing alert system kicked in — the arms dropped and the alarm bells jangled. A train horn blared in the distance.

“I told her, ‘Let’s go. We got to get out of here,’ ” Daniels said, adding: “Adrenaline kicked in, and I was the only one at that railroad track.”

Another blast from the horn.

Daniels pulled the woman out of the vehicle and slung her to the ground. She implored him to turn back to the SUV. “My babies back there! My babies back there,” she screamed, according to Daniels. “You’ve got to get my babies!”

He did. Reaching into the back seat, Daniels simultaneously grabbed the wrists of her 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son and yanked them from the vehicle. He flung them toward their mother and whipped back to the SUV — one more to go. He wasn’t thinking, just reacting as the train bore down on them.

“The only thing I was doing was pulling,” he said, adding, “I knew the train was close.”

Closer than he thought. As he grabbed the wrist of the final child, a 6-year-old boy, the train hit the front driver’s side of the SUV, just inches to the left of Daniels and his new charge.

The engine rammed the Suburban some 65 feet, a Georgia State Patrol trooper said in his report, but not before the rear of the SUV hit Daniels, knocking him back about eight feet. He broke his ankle, and flying debris opened a gash in his head that would require eight stitches to close. He would later discover bruises all over his back. An orthopedist, after reviewing an X-ray of his ankle, told him it will never be the same.

“I’ve never been hit by anything like that before,” he said.

Somehow, the 6-year-old and his siblings were uninjured, Daniels said.

Unable to get up, and secure in the knowledge that the danger was over, Daniels laid back. Some bystanders helped him get to the other side of the tracks, where he sat until paramedics arrived. They loaded him into an ambulance, gave him morphine and took him to the hospital.

Everything — from when he first saw the vehicle to the moment of impact — took place in less than three minutes.

Daniels said he didn’t have a chance to process what happened until later that day. Only as he was leaving the hospital did the reality of what happened kick in.

“I thought about it then,” he said, “and it scared me a little bit.”

Daniels said a Georgia State Patrol trooper told him that, if he hadn’t been there, the entire family would have been killed. He called Daniels a hero, an honor the mayor brushed off.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” he said. “I just felt that I had to do what I had to do.”

