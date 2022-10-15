Police make arrest in string of suspected serial killings in Stockton, Calif.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Police officials in California announced Saturday that they had arrested a suspect in a string of killings of mostly Hispanic men — capturing him in what they say was the “hunt” for another victim. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was taken into custody in connection with a six-month killing rampage and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee was going to be charged with all five slayings committed this year and two attacks in 2021 that police say were connected.

The fatal shooting of a man in Oakland in April 2021 was linked by investigators to a string of homicides that took place between July 8 and Sept. 27 in and around Stockton, Calif. Police say the seven shootings were linked by ballistics and video evidence, prompting a search for a prolific suspect.

Brownlee was being followed by police while driving, and investigators noticed behavior that led them to believe that the suspect was searching for another target, according to Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

“We watched his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill,” McFadden said during a news conference. “He was out hunting.”

McFadden said his investigators are confident they prevented another death. He said they do not have a motive.

Officials said Saturday that they were looking for a suspect who liked to cruise and lurk around parks in the dark — approaching victims on foot once he homed in on a target.

The victims were not robbed, and officials said they do not think the killings were connected to drugs or gang activity.

