Juror cut over claims she flirted with defendant in Whitmer kidnapping case

Several people in the courtroom — including the judge — said they’d noticed it: a juror glancing and smiling at Paul Bellar, one of three men accused of assisting with an unsuccessful 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Where opinions diverged was what the woman’s glances and smiles meant — and whether the juror should continue playing a role in deciding Bellar’s fate.

“We’re very concerned about this juror,” William Rollstin, a Michigan assistant attorney general, said in court last week. The prosecution, he said, had two witnesses who could testify about what Rollstin characterized as “nonverbal communication” between Bellar and the juror.

Two days later, Jackson County 4th Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson, who is presiding over the case, announced that the woman was removed from the jury, MLive.com reported.

“It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said on Friday, according to the paper. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.”

The judged added that he had not seen that kind of behavior in his 35-year legal career, according to MLive.com.

The dismissal came less than two weeks into the trial for Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico — alleged members of a self-styled militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen. Prosecutors accuse the three of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying or possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors say Morrison and Musico hosted trainings at their property, while Bellar is accused of providing ammunition and plans for tactical maneuvers and of hosting meetings at his house, according to an affidavit.

In August, a federal jury convicted Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox of plotting to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan and detonate a bridge to disrupt responding police. Prosecutors said the men believed that, by doing so, they’d start a second American civil war. The convictions came after a jury acquitted two other men charged with conspiring in the kidnapping plot in a separate trial, while two other men pleaded guilty to roles in the plot.

On Wednesday, Rollstin told the judge that the alleged nonverbal communication between Bellar and the juror had been happening since the beginning of the trial. Rollstin claimed that, earlier in the day, Bellar had responded to the juror when he “clenched both his fists and shook them in an affirmative way” and spoke to his co-defendant immediately afterward, Rollstin said.

Andrew Kirkpatrick, Bellar’s attorney, disputed that. He said his client shook his fists to celebrate after he received a bag of Skittles for his birthday.

However, Kirkpatrick said he had noticed the juror looking at Bellar and even spoke to his client about it. He argued that the juror’s looks were not inappropriate and Bellar had done nothing to compromise her ability to make judgments about the case.

“They haven’t spoken outside of this. He’s not winking at her,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s not doing anything to her to encourage her.”

“If she’s got an issue, she’s got an issue,” he added. “But I don’t think that’s a basis to get rid of this juror.”

Kareem Johnson, Musico’s attorney, argued the juror was not doing anything unusual. He said jurors often react to defendants during trials.

“For people to suggest that simply because a young woman — who’s been tasked with the duty of evaluating somebody’s guilt or innocence — and is looking over here, it must be some sort of flirtation or romantic involvement, is just sexist,” Johnson said.

Ultimately, Wilson disagreed. At first, he said, he did not pay much attention but soon noticed the juror, who sits in his line of sight, look at Bellar and “smile a number of times.” He said he had noticed Bellar looking back at her.

“It’s enough that it’s drawn my attention,” Wilson said.

