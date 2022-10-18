California jury convicts Paul Flores of 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic University, was last seen with fellow freshman Paul Flores in the early hours of a Saturday in May 1996, walking to her dorm after leaving an off-campus party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, more than a quarter-century later, a California jury found Flores guilty in her murder.

Flores’s father, Ruben Flores who had been accused of helping his son conceal Smart’s remains, was found not guilty of being an accessory to the murder. Smart’s body has not been found.

“Without Kristin, there’s no joy or happiness,” Stan Smart, her father, told reporters after the verdict. “This has been an agonizingly long journey, with more downs than ups,” he said, before thanking prosecutors for securing the guilty verdict for the younger Flores. But he said that with the senior Flores acquitted, the Smarts’ “quest for justice would continue.”

Paul Flores, 45, faces 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9 at the Monterey County Superior Court in California. His attorney, Robert Sanger, declined to comment, saying “the matter is still pending.”

Ruben Flores, 81, told reporters Tuesday after the verdict that the evidence against him and his son had “too much made-up stuff,” and that the ruling was based on “feelings instead of facts.” He expressed sorrow to the Smarts, saying he believed they didn’t get answers about what had happened to her. His attorney did not immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday night.

After Smart’s disappearance, Paul Flores was initially designated a person of interest by authorities. He had a black eye at the time that he told investigators that he had got during a basketball game with friends, who later contradicted his statement, the Associated Press reported. He then changed his story, saying he had bumped his head while working on his car.

Then last year, after searching his father’s home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office instead described Paul Flores as “the prime suspect” in the disappearance.

After the verdict Tuesday, Sheriff Ian Parkison in a statement thanked Smart’s family for their “patience and support” during the long investigation and case. “I made a vow to them many years ago, that we would not let Kristin’s memory be forgotten. Nor would we let her killer go unpunished. … But there is no true justice until Kristin is reunited with her family. This investigation will not be closed until we find Kristin.”

