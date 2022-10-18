What we know about the discovery of 4 dismembered bodies in Oklahoma river

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma authorities are searching for answers in the murders of four friends who were shot, dismembered and dumped into a river in what the local police chief called “a very violent event.” The men — Billy Chastain, 30; Mark Chastain, 32; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — were reported missing last week in Okmulgee, a city of about 11,000 that lies 38 miles south of Tulsa. All four lived in Okmulgee, and the Chastains were brothers, police Chief Joe Prentice said.

Investigators spent several days scouring the area before discovering remains identified Monday as the missing men. Prentice said the four were believed to be planning “some type of criminal act” before they vanished. A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Florida on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, but is not facing charges connected to the deaths.

Prentice said during a Monday news conference that he has assured the families of the four that police will get to the bottom of what happened.

“We have worked around-the-clock all week, we were out all weekend, and we will continue to work at the same pace that we’ve been working to try to find out exactly what happened to their loved ones and who did it,” the police chief said.

Here’s what to know about the case.

Who is the person of interest in the case?

Investigators have been looking to speak with Joe Kennedy, 67, who is considered a person of interest but not currently facing charges in the killings. He owns a salvage yard next to property where Prentice said, without elaborating, that “evidence of a violent event was discovered.”

Kennedy was “cooperative; he was not antagonistic” during a previous conversation with authorities, the police chief said. Kennedy denied knowing the four men and later vanished. Prentice said Kennedy was reported missing Saturday and could be suicidal. His blue PT Cruiser was discovered abandoned behind a business in Morris, Okla.

On Tuesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced Kennedy was in custody in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. The agency said he was arrested in a vehicle reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Online case records show Kennedy is facing a felony charge of grand theft auto in Volusia County, with his first appearance scheduled Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed.

Okmulgee police said a warrant had also been issued for Kennedy’s arrest in connection with a 2012 shooting.

“The District Attorney and the Sheriff will begin the process of getting Kennedy back to Okmulgee County,” the police department said. “The murder investigation is ongoing and investigators continue to follow leads every day.”

How and when did the men go missing?

The four men gathered the evening of Oct. 9 at a residence associated with Billy Chastain and left on bicycles, Okmulgee police said in a news release. When the men failed to return to their homes that night, relatives reported them missing.

They told reporters it was not like them to disappear.

“None of this makes sense,” Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, said in a Friday interview with Insider. “I’m numb, I’m lost, I’m confused. It’s like I am trying to put a puzzle together with no pieces.”

Authorities ran down tips and traced data from Mark Chastain’s phone, which allowed them to follow some of the group’s movements. The men had visited a salvage yard and a local gas station before going to a second scrapyard. At that point, the phone either died or was turned off.

During the Monday news conference, Prentice said authorities determined that the men intended to commit a crime based on a witness who described being invited to “hit a lick big enough for all of them.”

“That is common terminology for engaging in some type of criminal behavior,” he said. “But we do not know what they were planning or where they planned to do it.”

What do we know about the discovery of their bodies?

On Friday afternoon, a passerby called police after noticing something suspicious in the Deep Fork River. Officers arrived to find “what appears to be body parts protruding from the river,” the police chief said.

“Currently, we have more questions than answers,” Prentice had said during a Friday news conference, prior to the identification of the remains.

The body parts were visible from a bridge. The police chief said there were multiple pieces, which had to be carefully retrieved. He noted that “whenever water is involved, it makes it more difficult to identify evidence.”

It was not until Monday that authorities confirmed the bodies belonged to the missing men. Prentice said each was shot.

“All four bodies were dismembered before being placed in the river, and that is what caused difficulty in determining identities,” he said.

Neither the men’s bikes nor the gun used to kill them have been found.

What have the families said?

In her interview last week with Insider, Jessica Chastain said three of the four men were fathers, adding, “These men have families that are worried sick about them.”

She said her own children “cry for their daddy.”

After the remains found in the river were identified, the police chief said he spoke to the families. He described them as “very distraught.”

“I think that they had already resolved themselves that this was their loved ones,” he said, “but the additional information about dismembering was obviously a shock.”

What’s next?

“A lot of work” is how Prentice put it.

Investigators are waiting for cellphone records and additional surveillance footage. They are still receiving tips and talking to people, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

With the case now a murder investigation, Prentice said police will be more limited in what they can share, so as to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

