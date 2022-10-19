Teens had a bonfire after a homecoming win. 17 were hurt when it exploded.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just before it happened, dozens of teenagers were reveling around a bonfire on Friday night near Pulaski, Wis., celebrating the start of homecoming weekend and their high school football team’s dominant win just hours earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About eight feet from the fire, Brandon Brzeczkowski, 18, was chatting with his friend Sam when he saw a large fuel drum being placed into the flames. Worried, Brandon asked Sam if it was going to blow up.

“It was at that second that everything happened,” his mother, Tammy Brzeczkowski, told The Washington Post, “and it was very fast.”

The drum, filled with diesel fuel, exploded during the party attended by about 30 to 40 Pulaski High students and recent graduates, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. At least 17 people were taken to multiple hospitals in the Green Bay area. Medical staff sent some of the patients with more serious injuries, including Brandon, to a Milwaukee hospital with a burn unit.

The explosion has rocked the town of nearly 3,900 residents that sits 15 miles northwest of Green Bay. People have rallied, donating tens of thousands of dollars to more than a half-dozen fundraisers to cover victims’ medical bills. Many residents have changed their Facebook profile photos to an image imploring people to “Pray for Pulaski.”

Shawano County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Madle told WBAY that investigators don’t believe whoever put the drum of diesel fuel on the fire wanted to hurt anyone, though they could still be charged with reckless endangerment or mishandling of burning materials. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

Pulaski school officials said they are assisting students and their families and thanked the community for its support.

“This is an unprecedented situation, but it is in times of crisis that the Pulaski community has shown time and again that we will pull together to overcome,” Pulaski Community School District Superintendent Allison Space said in a statement.

Before the bonfire, around 6 p.m. on Friday, Brandon Brzeczkowski ate dinner with his mom and, since she’d recently broken her leg in two places, made sure she was okay before he went out.

He checked in on her after he got to the party, where people were celebrating the Red Raiders’ 62-14 win over the Green Bay Preble Hornets at that night’s homecoming game. He texted her several times: Was she doing well? Did she need help? Had she made it to bed?

She was fine, she told him.

Then, for the next hour and a half, Tammy Brzeczkowski, 52, didn’t hear from her son, who graduated from Pulaski High in May.

Instead, she got a call at 11:08 p.m. from Sam, who told her about the explosion. Tammy, who’s since seen video of the aftermath, compared the ensuing chaos to a war zone. Afire, teenagers stripped off their burning clothes. Some tried to pat down the flames engulfing their friends. Others ran. Everyone screamed.

“It just looked like balls of fire all over,” she said.

Instead of waiting for ambulances, uninjured partygoers sprang into action, taking those who were badly burned to hospitals, Tammy said. Medical staff had Brandon flown to the burn center in Milwaukee.

Brandon suffered second- and third-degree burns on 38 percent of his body, Tammy said. He remains on a feeding tube. Doctors, concerned his throat would swell shut, also put him on a breathing tube. Even though it remains in place, he’s now breathing on his own. Despite being heavily sedated, he’s able to occasionally communicate with family. On Monday, he used a whiteboard marker to write his first words since being burned.

“I want to go home.”

That won’t happen for at least four to six weeks, his mother said. Brandon’s scheduled to undergo his first surgery on Wednesday to get skin grafts on his face and hands. Once he’s released from the hospital, he’ll have to return repeatedly for outpatient treatment as he recovers. Getting back to anything approximating normal will require extensive physical therapy.

But, if he can avoid infection, his doctors think he’ll bounce back to something that’s “pretty close” to his pre-explosion life, Tammy said.

That will take work and time — maybe one or two years until he’s completely healed, she said.

In the days since the explosion, Tammy and her husband, Bruce, have cycled between forgiveness and anger. They understand that those who put the drum on the fire didn’t do so maliciously and were, in all likelihood, only trying to scare people.

“But at the same time … these kids are going to be suffering for, you know, for years. And they probably all won’t … be the same.”

The Brzeczkowskis try to focus on how the Pulaski community has rallied around them and the other burn victims’ families. They have been floored by the people who’ve offered help. Tammy said she’s been flooded with calls and texts. People have dropped by their house, their marketing business and the hospital bearing food, food and more food.

“I think I need another refrigerator,” she said.

“We’re overwhelmed with what everybody is doing,” she added. “And that’s, I think, how we’re going to get through this.”

