Trump deposed at Mar-a-Lago in case brought by sexual assault accuser

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump was questioned under oath Wednesday in Florida by attorneys for an author who in 2019 went public with an accusation that he raped her in a department-store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The author, E. Jean Carroll, has a pending defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, confirmed that the deposition occurred Wednesday as scheduled. The lawyer declined to comment further.

Trump attorney Alina Habba did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Trump and his attorneys have adamantly denied his having any encounter with Carroll, who has said she was assaulted by Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

When Carroll went public with the sexual assault allegation, Trump, then in office, called Carroll a liar and suggested he would not have been interested in her sexually because she wasn’t his “type.”

In an Oct. 12 email release from Trump’s Save America PAC, he called the lawsuit a “con job” and said he never met Carroll.

“She has no idea what day, what week, what month, what year, or what decade this so-called ‘event’ supposedly took place,” Trump wrote. “The reason she doesn’t know is because it never happened, and she doesn’t want to get caught up with details or facts that can be proven wrong.”

The deposition took place in person at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he has resided since leaving office, a person with knowledge of the event confirmed, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a proceeding that was closed to the public.

Carroll, who filed the defamation case in 2019, is expected to file additional claims against Trump under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault accusers a window to file civil cases that are otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

The former Elle magazine columnist’s lawsuit had been in limbo for months at a time since it was filed, including after the Justice Department in September 2020 tried to intervene to defend Trump on the grounds that he was acting in his official capacity when he made disparaging comments about his accuser.

If the Justice Department is permitted to defend Trump, it would probably put an end to the case since the government would be considered immune from prosecution. In a recent ruling, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals kept that prospect alive when it asked the D.C. appeals court to weigh in.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who sits in Manhattan, denied Trump’s request to put a pause on proceedings while the appeal matter gets resolved, saying Trump would not be harmed by completing the pretrial discovery process, which had been nearly over except for the taking of the parties’ sworn testimonies.

“Completing those depositions — which already have been delayed for years — would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump, let alone any irreparable injury,” Kaplan said.

It was not immediately clear how long Wednesday’s deposition lasted or how many questions Trump was asked by Carroll’s legal team.

