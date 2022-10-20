Missing Princeton student found dead on campus, university says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princeton University announced Thursday afternoon that a missing student, Misrach Ewunetie, has been found dead on campus. The university said there were “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” citing information from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the 20-year-old student’s cause of death.

“Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her,” the university’s vice president for campus life, W. Rochelle Calhoun, said in a statement.

Ewunetie went missing early Friday. Her family asked Princeton to check on her Sunday night, after not hearing from her for several days. A day later, university officials announced she was missing and asked for the campus community’s help in locating her.

Advertisement

On the night of Oct. 13, Ewunetie reportedly volunteered during a music event at Terrace Club, one of Princeton’s 11 eating clubs. After it closed, she and other members on duty “left for the night,” the club’s student officers said in a statement to the university newspaper, the Daily Princetonian.

She was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday near student residence building Scully Hall, officials said.

Ewunetie’s brother, Universe Ewunetie, described her to NBC News as “a very smart, empathetic person who cares for people.”

“She’s loved and cared for, and we’re missing her,” he said.

The family is originally from Ethiopia, he told the outlet. Ewunetie grew up in Euclid, Ohio, and Princeton is her only connection to New Jersey, he said.

In an interview with CNN, Sara Elagad, executive director of Minds Matter Cleveland, said Ewunetie graduated in 2020 from the nonprofit program, which is designed to prepare low-income, high-achieving students for success in college.

Princeton said the university is planning a memorial for Ewunetie and will announce details at a later time.

GiftOutline Gift Article