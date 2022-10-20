Raleigh gunman was shot and armed with handgun, knife sheath, when found

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Raleigh gunman accused of killing five people and wounding two others last week was found in a building by police suffering from a gunshot wound and armed with a handgun, several types of ammunition and a knife sheath, according to a new report released by the city Thursday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police found a shotgun and shells lying beside him, and a large hunting knife was found outside the building.

The alleged teenage shooter first killed his 16-year-old brother, James Thompson, the report said, followed by Nicole Connors, 52, police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, Mary Marshall, 35, and Susan Karnatz, 49. Marcille Gardner and Raleigh police officer Casey Clark were both shot but survived.

The four-page report said the shooter’s motive is still unknown. It is unclear how and where he purchased the weapons, and the specific kind he used.

After the first 911 call at 5:09 p.m. last Thursday, the police had the shooter in handcuffs at 9:36 p.m., the report said.

Alan and Elise Thompson said their son, the gunman, “inflicted immeasurable pain on our Raleigh community and we are overcome with grief over the innocent lives lost."

“There were never any indications or warning signs that [their son] was capable of doing anything like this," the Thompson parents said in a joint statement.

He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The Washington Post is not naming the 15-year-old suspect because he is not a juvenile and has not yet been charged as an adult. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the Raleigh News and Observer she plans to file a petition to move the case from juvenile court to superior court. The case could also automatically move to an adult court if a judge finds probable cause for first-degree murder.

The shooter was wearing camouflage clothing and a backpack, carrying a gun, police said, when he descended upon the quiet Hedingham neighborhood Thursday evening. They said he was taken into custody after an hours-long search and exchange of gunfire with multiple officers, according to the report. The officers fired 23 rounds during that time, the report said.

Victim James Thompson’s memorial service is being held Thursday night. Next Sunday, the city of Raleigh will hold another vigil to honor the five lives lost.

