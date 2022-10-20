Protester accused of unleashing bee swarm on deputies to stop eviction

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wanting to stop sheriff’s deputies from carrying out a court-ordered eviction last week, Rorie Woods turned to a “dangerous weapon,” authorities said. Woods allegedly pulled up to the home where the eviction was taking place, got out of her SUV and walked back to the flatbed trailer she had towed to the tony neighborhood in Longmeadow, Mass., a town of nearly 16,000 on the Connecticut state line.

Then, she unleashed hundreds of bees from the hives she had brought, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple deputies were stung before they could arrest Woods, officials said. She has since been charged with four counts of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Woods “put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a statement. “We had one staff member go [to] the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges.”

Woods, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges. She could not immediately be reached Wednesday, and her lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

About 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12, deputies arrived at a five-bed, 5½-bath colonial valued at nearly $1.3 million to execute an eviction order, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Several protesters had gathered at the apex of the cul-de-sac. Informed that the occupant was at the courthouse in a last-ditch effort to delay the eviction, deputies waited for him to return.

Minutes later, Woods pulled her blue Nissan Xterra into the driveway, towing four or five large bee hives, Deputy Daniel Soto said in a report. Leaving her dog in the SUV, Woods allegedly went to the back of the trailer, shaking the hives to agitate the bees.

Then, she went to open them, the report states. Noticing what was about to happen, Deputy Michael Joslyn tried to intervene. Woods then allegedly broke the cover of a hive, causing hundreds of bees to swarm the area. Woods flipped one of the hives off the flatbed trailer, making the bees “extremely aggressive,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

“Deputy Joslyn was then stung in the face and had to retreat,” Soto said in his report.

After putting on a professional beekeeper’s suit, Woods allegedly opened more hives. She then rolled one off the flatbed trailer to the entryway of the house and “fully opened” it to block deputies, Soto wrote in his report. There, she allegedly tried to rile them up even more.

“Officers at this time attempted to stop [Woods] but were attacked by the bees,” Soto’s report stated.

Some deputies took shelter inside the nearly 7,900-square-foot home. By the end of it, three deputies and a sheriff’s office photographer were stung in the face, hand, ear and back of the head, according to the report. The photographer was taken to the hospital. The bees also stung several bystanders.

Eventually, two deputies navigated the swarm and arrested Woods, taking her to the ground after she resisted, the report states. While walking her to a police cruiser, one of them told Woods that he and several of his fellow deputies were allergic to bees, according to the report.

“Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” she allegedly replied.

Meanwhile, the protesters gathered around them, screaming at deputies not to arrest Woods, according to the report.

About 9:45 a.m., some 25 minutes after Woods had arrived, deputies put her in the back of a cruiser and drove her about eight miles to the regional women’s jail. She was arraigned later that day and released on the promise that she would return for future hearings, sheriff’s office spokesman Robert Rizzuto said.

It’s unclear whether Woods knows the occupant of the five-bedroom house. In 2018, Woods appealed her own eviction, which she had been fighting for several years, MassLive reported.

