Michigan family missing after father’s 911 ‘paranoid’ call, police say

A search is underway for a Michigan family police say unexpectedly left their home Monday after the father called 911 exhibiting paranoid behaviors and discussing 9/11. Family members of Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, told authorities they last had contact with the family the morning of Oct. 16. Both sons have autism.

Since then, they have not contacted any family or friends, police said.

The family is believed to have left their Fremont, Mich., home, their pets and a family member in need of full-time care in a 2005 silver Toyota Sienna mini van, the Fremont Police and Michigan State Police said.

Their relatives told police it is uncharacteristic for the family to lose touch under these circumstances.

“They all describe this as extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said in an interview with WOOD, an NBC affiliate TV station.

Police have no evidence of foul play, Rodwell said.

Just after midnight on Monday, Anthony Cirigliano called 911 asking for police, according to Rodwell.

“Tony was exhibiting some signs of paranoia,” Rodwell said. In the call obtained by the TV station, the father of two discussed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and asked for police.

When two officers arrived, according to Rodwell, they spent nearly 45 minutes talking to Anthony Cirigliano and his wife to assure them the family was safe and “that mental illness wasn’t putting anybody in jeopardy.” Officers told the couple they should ask for police if they were concerned before leaving, Rodwell said.

The search for the family began Monday night when neighbors called police to report that Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia, was found wandering the neighborhood unattended around 9 p.m., Rodwell told the news station.

When police arrived at their home, the doors were locked, and the family’s minivan was not there, the TV station reported.

“The biggest thing right now is trying to get a hold of anybody that has information that would help us locate this family,” Rodwell said.

