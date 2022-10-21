Teen girl pepper-sprayed while handcuffed in police car, lawsuit says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amara Keens-Dumas, a 17-year-old high school student, screamed from the back of a Colorado Springs police car in October 2020, kicking the door and demanding that officers let her call her mother. The police had responded to a report of a late-night disturbance in the neighborhood and found a distraught Keens-Dumas outside an apartment building, according to a lawsuit Keens-Dumas filed last week. When she became uncooperative with the officers, they handcuffed her and put her in the squad car. But she was so distressed that she hyperventilated at times and told the officers she was having a panic attack, according to body-camera footage.

Less than 10 minutes after a pair of officers handcuffed the teenager and put her in the back of the car, Sgt. Gregory Wilhelmi arrived.

“Has she been sprayed?” Wilhelmi asked, according to body-camera footage.

“No, not yet,” responded Ryan Yoshimiya, one of the two officers who had handcuffed the girl minutes earlier, according to the lawsuit.

“Spray her!” Wilhelmi said.

About a minute later, Wilhelmi approached Keens-Dumas and sprayed her twice, according to her lawsuit. Then officers shut the car door, leaving the girl to sit in a “fog” of pepper-spray vapors that continued to burn her eyes, face, hands and feet, the lawsuit alleges.

Keens-Dumas filed her lawsuit nearly two years after the incident. The suit, filed in El Paso County District Court, accuses Wilhelmi, Yoshimiya and Officer Brianna Ragsdale of using excessive force, saying the high-schooler posed no threat to the officers and was in a bout of “extreme emotional distress.”

The officers were sued as individuals under a new state-level civil rights statute, meaning the Colorado Springs Police Department was not named as a defendant. A department spokeswoman nevertheless declined to comment on the allegations. Attempts to reach the officers for comment through their police union were unsuccessful.

In the dark, early hours of Oct. 17, 2020, Colorado Springs officers had been called twice about a disturbance at the apartment building. The first time, Yoshimiya and Ragsdale responded and found Keens-Dumas distraught and talking to her boyfriend outside, according to the lawsuit. The officers left after Keens-Dumas’s brother told them that she had recently been through a traumatic event and was coping with the aftermath, the lawsuit says.

About 45 minutes later, however, Yoshimiya and Ragsdale showed up to the apartment building again, responding to another report that a girl was crying and screaming outside. They found Keens-Dumas, again visibly upset. When the officers tried to question her, the teenager was “verbally uncooperative,” the lawsuit states, so they handcuffed her and walked her to a police car.

Video taken by a bystander shows that Keens-Dumas struggled with police on the way, screaming at them to release her. That’s when the officers pushed her up against the police cruiser, the video shows.

Keens-Dumas alleges in her lawsuit that Yoshimiya “groped” her thigh as the officers held her against the car. In the bystander video, she can be heard screaming: “Don’t … touch my leg,” using an expletive.

Seconds later, the officers forced Keens-Dumas facedown onto the sidewalk as she continued to scream.

“This is not right!” the bystander shooting the video said, asking if the officers could instead call medical professionals. “This is too far!”

The officers put Keens-Dumas in the car and closed the door, according to the body-camera footage. After she started kicking at the door, one of the officers opened it again to a screaming Keens-Dumas.

“Give me my phone!” she screamed. “I’m a minor. Give me my mom!”

Keens-Dumas said she was having a panic attack and was hyperventilating. One of the officers told her to calm down and take deep breaths, though she continued to panic and scream at them.

A few minutes later, Wilhelmi arrived and pepper-sprayed Keens-Dumas, according to the body-camera footage. Then officers closed the door, leaving Keens-Dumas “essentially imprisoned in a gas chamber with no escape from the excruciatingly painful pepper spray,” the lawsuit states.

“Someone help,” the teenager screamed afterward, according to the lawsuit. “My eyes, they’re burning. Someone help.”

The lawsuit alleges that Keens-Dumas was eventually treated by emergency responders. She was taken to the police station afterward and later released to her mother. Her eyes stung for several days after the incident, and she continued to feel pain in her face, throat, hands and feet, the lawsuit says.

In the years before Keens-Dumas was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s use of force had been a source of concern for community members.

The department has committed to a number of reforms, including auditing its use-of-force training, following the April release of a study that had found rising use-of-force rates among officers before 2020’s pandemic lockdowns, the Gazette reported.

But Keens-Dumas’s attorney, David Lane, told the Canon City Daily Record that his client continues to suffer.

“Even now, two years later, she has a PTSD response to this incident,” he said.

