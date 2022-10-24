Former officer in Floyd killing pleads guilty to state charge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd’s back as he begged for breath and ultimately lost a pulse beneath the knee of officer Derek Chauvin nearly two and a half years ago pleaded guilty Monday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing.

J. Alexander Kueng entered his guilty plea Monday, just as jury selection was set to begin in the third trial over Floyd’s killing. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Kueng in the case.

Kueng had previously rejected a plea deal in the case, but after weekend negotiations between prosecutors and his defense, the former officer appeared in court Monday as his attorney announced they had negotiated an end to the case.

Asked to enter a new plea by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the case, Kueng replied, “Guilty, your honor.”

The developments came as jury selection was set to begin in a joint trial for Kueng and former officer Tou Thao on state charges related to Floyd’s death. Thao, who held back bystanders at the scene, proceeded with his case, but asked for a trial before Cahill instead of a jury.

Kueng and Thao, along with their former colleague Thomas K. Lane, were previously convicted in February in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights when they failed to render medical aid to Floyd as he begged for breath and ultimately lost consciousness during a fatal May 2020 arrest.

A jury also found Kueng and Thao guilty of violating Floyd’s rights when they didn’t intervene when Chauvin pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back for nearly 9½ minutes.

Lane, who held Floyd’s legs, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in July for violating Floyd’s rights. He pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter and was sentenced last month to three years in prison. The plea deal allowed Lane to serve his state sentence concurrently with his federal sentence. He is in custody at a federal prison outside Denver.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s rights and was sentenced July 7 to 20 years in federal prison. He is already serving a 22½-year state sentence for Floyd’s murder that he will serve concurrently.

In July, a judge sentenced Kueng to 36 months in prison and Thao to 42 months in prison on the federal charges related to Floyd’s death. Both officers have filed notice that they plan to appeal those charges — though it was not immediately clear how Kueng’s guilty plea would affect that case.

According to details of the plea deal read in court by Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, his client agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a state sentence of 42 months in prison — which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with his federal sentence.

Kueng earlier this month began serving his federal sentence at a facility in Lisbon, Ohio. Thao is serving his federal sentence at a prison near Lexington, Ky. — though he is currently being held at a county jail in Minneapolis.

