Criminal trial against Trump Organization begins as jurors are screened

NEW YORK — Jury selection in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial began Monday morning with the screening of about 130 juror prospects, some of whom could serve on the panel that will decide whether the former president’s namesake company committed crimes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the potential jurors that the case would last as long as six weeks. He gave them an overview of the charges and began speaking to dozens of people individually in a back room, where those would-be panelists who alerted him to potential issues offered reasons why they might not be able to serve.

Merchan refused to allow members of the press to be present for the screening portion of the proceeding, a decision several news organizations were challenging.

Prior to the solo sessions, Merchan read aloud the names of possible witnesses and people whose may be mentioned during testimony — a list that included former president Donald Trump and other executives at the company. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, three of his adult children, were also on the list, along with longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and members of his family. His family is said to have benefitted from some of the perks he got from the Trump Organization, including cars and apartments, but none of the relatives were charged.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts tied to an alleged longtime fraud scheme within the organization, is expected to be a main witness against the company and has promised to discuss his role as the orchestrator of an operation involving untaxed compensation for Trump Organization executives. He avoided paying nearly $1 million in taxes by omitting benefits he received from the company as unreported compensation.

His testimony is supposed to be limited to his direct involvement, and prosecutors hope to be able to prove the company absorbs liability through his conduct. In the past, he has refused to cooperate against Trump about other matters the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still investigating.

In exchange for his testimony, Weisselberg is expected to get a five month jail sentence. He was previously facing up to 15 years.

Prospective jurors Monday were expected to notify the judge if they had any personal conflicts based on the list of names or if they had “a legitimate good faith reason based solely on what you’ve heard up until this point about the case” for being unable to serve.

About 60 people survived the screening process and from that pool, 18 were put into the jury box for open court voir dire.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said he is still evaluating whether Trump committed crimes when allegedly manipulating the value of his assets to get favorable loan and interest rates, or devaluing his assets to reduce his tax liability. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump, his children and Weisselberg for fraud in connection to that alleged business practice.

Some jurors who were dismissed on Monday expressed strong views about Trump. One woman was released after disclosing her connection to the Weisselberg family through the Columbia Grammar & Prepatory School, where Weisselberg’s grandchildren attended. Their tuition there for a certain time period is considered one of his untaxed benefits.

The woman who knows the family, an attorney from the Upper West Side, said she always questioned how Weisselberg’s son and former daughter-in-law appeared to live above their means. His son, Barry Weisselberg, was a manager at the Central Park ice skating rink that the Trump Organization previously operated.

