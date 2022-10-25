California police unearth a Mercedes that was reported stolen in 1992

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Landscapers made a bizarre discovery last week at a home in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley: A Mercedes-Benz that was reported stolen decades ago buried four to five feet underground, with bags of unused concrete inside. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cadaver dogs searched the Atherton property on Friday, and authorities used a ground-penetrating radar to search for “anything unusual,” the Atherton Police Department said in a news release.

Despite the dogs making what authorities described as “a slight notification of possible human remains,” police said no remains were found at the scene. The Mercedes, a convertible, was reported stolen in 1992 in nearby Palo Alto. The car, police said, may have been buried on the property sometime that decade.

Police have not said to whom the car belonged. They said they believe the owner is dead, though they are awaiting confirmation from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. Police added that they believe the vehicle was buried long before the current owners moved into the $15 million home. The owners notified police when the landscapers made the discovery.

The owner of the house at the time the car was reported stolen in 1992 was Johnny Bocktune Lew, who property records show sold the house in 2014. Lew had a criminal history and spent time in prison after convictions for murder and attempted murder.

So far, police have not confirmed a connection between Lew and the buried car. Lew built the Atherton house in 1990, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. His daughter, 34-year-old Jacq Searle, who once lived there with Lew and her mother, told the paper that she was shocked to learn the car was buried on the property. Her father died in 2015 while living in Washington state, she said.

Lew grew up in Hong Kong and worked there as a police officer before moving to the United States in 1959, according to court records. About two years later, he married his first cousin, Marguerite, in South Carolina. The pair later moved to Southern California, where Lew attended El Camino Junior College and met Karen Gervasi, the woman he’d eventually be accused of killing.

Lew and Gervasi were romantically involved in 1965, and Marguerite learned about the affair, according to court records. That December, Gervasi was fatally shot in the head while at Lew’s apartment. Lew said Gervasi had accidentally shot herself in the temple while he was showing her one of his handguns, court records state. He was convicted of second-degree murder and went to prison. In 1968, the California Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing hearsay statements that were improperly admitted into evidence.

Less than a decade later, in 1977, Lew was convicted of two counts of attempted murder in Los Angeles County in a separate crime and spent three years in prison, the Chronicle reported.

In 1999, Lew was again arrested. Law enforcement officials said he paid undercover agents tens of thousands of dollars in cash and gold watches to sink a $1.2 million, 56-foot twin-engine yacht to pocket insurance money, the Chronicle reported at the time. The outcome of the case is unclear.

Searle told the Chronicle that she spent her early years visiting her father in prison and described her upbringing as dysfunctional.

“I feel like all of us grew up with a certain amount of trauma in the household,” Searle told the paper.

And of the car found buried in her childhood yard, she said: “This wouldn’t surprise me, just based on how sketchy my father was.”

The Mercedes was removed from the property over the weekend, KNTV reported. Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen told reporters at a news conference on Friday that the cadaver dogs’ “slight notification” of possible remains could have been a reaction to old bones, vomit or blood. He added that police haven’t yet determined whether their investigation is “criminal or noncriminal.”

Asked about Lew, Larsen said, “We have heard that name come up, but we have not confirmed through our sources that he in fact owned that vehicle through the DMV.”

