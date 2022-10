Recreational marijuana will appear on the midterm ballot this year in five states, four of which are traditionally conservative — highlighting the increasingly bipartisan support of legalization.

Voters will decide whether recreational marijuana can be used legally by adults in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. And while success across the board is uncertain, cannabis advocates who are accustomed to victory at the polls hope efforts in these states will bolster the case for legalizing marijuana at the federal level.