He was paddling across the water. Then a shark tore a hole in his boat.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unaware of the danger below, Nat Drummond paddled his kayak-like surf ski Sunday morning, racing dozens of competitors off the South Australia coast. Then, the strike. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “My ski just kind of lifted above the water,” Drummond told 9News. “The next thing I knew, I was in the air, and then I was in the water.

“And then I saw this figure just fall back into the water,” he added. “It was a big shark.”

Drummond, 19, was one of about 65 surf skiers racing more than nine miles in Gulf St. Vincent along the coast near Adelaide, Craig Burton, race director for South Australian Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers, told The Washington Post. Drummond had scarcely made it 20 seconds into the race when a shark shot up from the depths and ripped off a chunk of his surf ski, upending the watercraft and tossing him into the water.

Drummond relied on his training, he told reporters the day of the incident. He ripped off the leg rope tying him to his surf ski and started swimming toward other competitors who, having witnessed what happened, raced to help. They pulled him from the gulf waters. Rescuers transferred him to their boat and took him to shore.

As the official timer, Drummond’s father, Murray, was watching the start of the race from shore, the elder Drummond told reporters. It had barely started when he noticed a commotion out on the water, and then paddlers shooting in different directions. Murray suspected a false start and hurried to recalibrate the timer on his iPad.

Advertisement

Then he heard through radio traffic that the surf skiers had encountered a shark. Murray said he still wasn’t worried. He knew sharks roamed those waters and sightings weren’t unusual. Even when he learned that the shark in question had bitten one of the surf skis, Murray thought things didn’t sound too bad. He only panicked when he saw the “massive hole” in his son’s watercraft and couldn’t see the color of his life jacket as he looked out on the water.

“My heart just sunk,” he said.

Then, he spotted his son on the rescue boat as it came ashore — beaming.

“The emotion drained out of me,” Murray said.

He ran to his son, hugged him and showered him with a lot of “I love yous.”

“You don’t realize how much you absolutely love your kids until something like that happens.”

Murray said he’s proud of his son, who has been competing in water sports since he was 6. He and the paddlers who pulled him out of the gulf relied on years of training to prevent an unfortunate situation from turning into an unspeakable tragedy.

Advertisement

“They all banded together,” he said. “They didn’t paddle away from him, and that’s what you want from the surf lifesaving community.”

Sunday’s race was canceled, and organizers say they’re hoping to reschedule.

Drummond seems to be doing fine, his father said — much better than his parents. In fact, he’s more worried about the shark than himself. Officials collected a tooth and flesh from Drummond’s surf ski and sent it to be analyzed, Danny Willetts, manager with Surf Life Saving South Australia, told reporters. Researchers hope to determine the species and size of the shark that, after falling back into the water, eluded officials’ efforts to find it.

Willetts said officials believe the shark might be a Great White but are awaiting confirmation.

Drummond told reporters he knows he’s lucky. The shark bit off a hunk of his surf ski where his legs were, race director Burton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. If it had struck from a different angle, “it might have been a different story.”

Advertisement

Instead, Drummond escaped without a scratch.

“I might buy a lottery ticket,” he said.

Drummond called his brush with the shark “an absolute freak accident … a one-in-a-million thing that probably won’t happen again in my lifetime.” As Australia’s summer approaches, he said he hopes that news of what happened doesn’t scare people from getting into the water, something he’s enjoyed his entire life.

When asked how Drummond was coping, Willetts said he expected he would be back on the water within a couple days.

“It’s part of his identity,” Willetts said. “It’s part of who he is.”

GiftOutline Gift Article