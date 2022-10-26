Clorox recalls millions of Pine-Sol bottles that may contain bacteria

“The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa , an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

The company is advising anyone in possession of these scented Pine-Sol products to stop using the supplies if they have codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, which identifies products made before September 2022.

The company has said it will issue a refund to those clients affected by the recall, which includes about 37 million cleaning products made between January and September. Consumers should take a photo of the bottle’s 12-digit UPC code and date code before throwing out the bottle to get their refund, which they can request at a new website set up to handle the recall.