Clorox recalls millions of Pine-Sol bottles that may contain bacteria

Clorox is recalling around 37 million units of Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner that may contain bacteria, posing a risk of infection for people with weakened immune systems.
The original Pine-Sol in pine scent is not included in the recall.
The company is advising anyone in possession of these scented Pine-Sol products to stop using the supplies if they have codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, which identifies products made before September 2022.
The company has said it will issue a refund to those clients affected by the recall, which includes about 37 million cleaning products made between January and September. Consumers should take a photo of the bottle’s 12-digit UPC code and date code before throwing out the bottle to get their refund, which they can request at a new website set up to handle the recall.