Clorox recalls millions of Pine-Sol bottles that may contain bacteria

By
October 26, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. EDT
Eight types of Pine-Sol surface cleaners have been recalled over fears of bacteria that can cause infection. (iStock)

Clorox is recalling around 37 million units of Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner that may contain bacteria, posing a risk of infection for people with weakened immune systems.

The company is recalling the following products:

  • Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents.
  • Clorox Pro Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents.
  • Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh.

“The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

The original Pine-Sol in pine scent is not included in the recall.

The company is advising anyone in possession of these scented Pine-Sol products to stop using the supplies if they have codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, which identifies products made before September 2022.

The company has said it will issue a refund to those clients affected by the recall, which includes about 37 million cleaning products made between January and September. Consumers should take a photo of the bottle’s 12-digit UPC code and date code before throwing out the bottle to get their refund, which they can request at a new website set up to handle the recall.

