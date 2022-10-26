Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A jury on Wednesday convicted three men of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in a case that deepened concerns about the spread of right-wing extremism and potential violence directed at politicians. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The three men — Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico — were found guilty in state court of providing material support for terrorist acts, possessing a firearm while committing a felony and being members of a gang. They face up to 20 years in prison.

“These verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” Whitmer said on Twitter.

No threat, no plot, no rhetoric will break my belief in the goodness and decency of our people. And these verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 26, 2022

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the plot to kidnap Whitmer, which prosecutors said was fueled by anger at steps she took to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted on federal charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Prosecutors said they planned to capture Whitmer at her vacation home, detonate a bridge and ignite an armed rebellion ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article