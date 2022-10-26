Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

A jury on Wednesday convicted three men of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in a case that deepened concerns about the spread of right-wing extremism and potential violence directed at politicians.
“These verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” Whitmer said on Twitter.
More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the plot to kidnap Whitmer, which prosecutors said was fueled by anger at steps she took to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In August, two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted on federal charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Prosecutors said they planned to capture Whitmer at her vacation home, detonate a bridge and ignite an armed rebellion ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
