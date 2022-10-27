Vermont has never sent a woman to Congress. That could finally change. Vermont State Sen. Becca Balint speaks to Sarah Waldo, a customer at Moon Dog Cafe, in Bellows Falls, Vt., in early October. Balint, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She would be the first woman to represent the state in Congress. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont was the first state to legalize civil unions for same-sex couples. The first state to permit recreational use of marijuana. The first state where a major party fielded a transgender candidate for governor. It is also, of course, home to the liberal icon Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an avowed democratic socialist.

Yet by at least one measure, this bastion of liberal politics is at the back of the pack.

Vermont is the only state in the union that has never elected a woman to Congress. Mississippi, the second-last state, reached that milestone four years ago.

Advertisement

That situation — a source of some chagrin here — is poised to change. Becca Balint, a 54-year-old liberal Democrat, is running for Vermont’s lone seat in the House of Representatives in a contest that may make history.

Balint is the heavy favorite in her race in November’s elections. If she wins, as polls indicate, she will break two major barriers: not only will she be the first woman to represent Vermont in Washington, but she also will the first openly gay person to represent Vermont in the nation’s capital.

On a recent sunny afternoon, Balint walked into a farmers market in Burlington on the shores of Lake Champlain, past a miniature electric-powered food truck and a group giving away free tree saplings.

Balint, a former teacher, said the prospect of being the first woman elected to Congress from Vermont is both exhilarating and daunting. Asked whether liberal politics can coexist with male chauvinism, Balint paused briefly and fixed her gaze on her interviewer. “You’re asking me if there is still sexism?” she said. “Yes, there is.”

The story of why it has taken Vermont so long to reach this moment is an illustration of the hurdles that women still face when entering electoral politics. Some of the obstacles are straightforward — the difficulty of dislodging long-serving incumbents, who are more likely to be men, or the need to take time away from a paying job to mount a campaign, or the obligation for a partner to assume domestic responsibilities.

Vermonters are “very loyal to their incumbents,” said Madeleine Kunin, who served as governor of Vermont from 1985 to 1991, the first and only woman to do so. “We just don’t have that much turnover.”

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) was elected in 1974. Sanders has held his office for nearly 16 years. After Leahy announced he would retire, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) decided to run for his seat. And that meant there was a rare opening in the state’s congressional delegation.

Other obstacles confronting female candidates are more subtle. Balint has been a state senator since 2014 and was repeatedly encouraged to run for statewide office, she said. Such races are expensive and time-consuming. One reason Balint hesitated: female candidates in Vermont who had campaigned for such positions and lost did not return to politics, unlike their male counterparts. They were considered “damaged goods,” Balint said.

When the congressional seat opened up, Balint was one of five candidates in the race leading up to the Democratic primary. Four of them were women.

Her chief rival was Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who represented the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Balint was endorsed by Sanders and embraces liberal priorities such as single-payer health care and a “New Green Deal” to combat climate change. She won the primary handily, with nearly 61 percent of the votes to Gray’s 37 percent.

Advertisement

Since Balint emerged victorious from the primary in August, she has received a deluge of advice from well-wishers and political insiders on how to win the general election. She needs to wear brightly colored clothing; she should not include photos of her wife of 18 years in her campaign materials; she should be less intellectual.

“Nobody likes a smart woman,” Balint said wryly.

“But also –” interjects Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, “no one likes a dumb woman.”

Balint and Silver both laughed. Balint continues to wear her trademark blues, grays and black. Her wife is pictured on her campaign website. She talks about history and cites management theorists. She drives a motorcycle — but also a banana-yellow Honda compact.

Female politicians still face more constraints than men in terms of expectations for how they look and act, said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. But “the range of what is acceptable has expanded.”

Balint is, in her own way, a test case. “I will be fascinated if Becca Balint has the freedom to be what she wants to be while serving,” Walsh said.

“Do I think it is important to elect a woman to Congress?” Madden wrote in an email. “It is more important to elect someone who has a pathway out of the deep political dysfunction and corruption rather than to glorify another partisan under the delusion that sending similar people to Washington will change anything.” Coverage of the historic nature of Balint’s run is akin to “picking winners,” he said.

Prior to entering politics, Balint — who has master’s degrees in education and history — worked for years as a middle school teacher. Then she became a full-time parent to her two children, now 15 and 12. For nearly a decade, she wrote a column in her local newspaper, the Brattleboro Reformer, on topics ranging from her love of nature to her grandfather’s death in the Holocaust.

As a young person, she dreamed of running for office, but that path seemed impossible for someone from a working-class family who had not come out to those closest to her. When Balint was growing up, the only openly gay politician she knew was San Francisco city council member Harvey Milk, who was assassinated in 1978. By the time she was in her 40s and the mother of two young children, Balint believed it was too late. Her wife, Elizabeth Wohl, a lawyer, encouraged her to run anyway. So did Laura Coyle, a personal coach that Balint calls her mentor.

Advertisement

In her first campaign for state senate, Balint challenged an incumbent. She has not lost a race since. Last year, her peers elected her majority leader of the state senate, the first woman and first openly gay person to serve in that role.

“At this point in my life, to be doing the thing that I always felt like was the right path for me, to make positive change — it feels incredible,” Balint said. She was sitting cross-legged on a patch of grass in the autumn sunshine at the farmers market with two of her campaign staffers and multi-tasking: eating a burrito while answering questions.

Although Vermont will be the last state in the union to send a woman to Congress, it fares better on measures of female representation in its state legislature. Out of 180 legislators, 75 are women — or 41 percent, putting it 10th in the nation.

Still, sexism persists. When she announced her first run for office, Balint said, she received an anonymous note in her mailbox telling her she should stay home with her children. During the current campaign, she is repeatedly asked about whether she has thought about the impact serving in Congress will have on her family (answer: many times).

Balint said she finds herself wondering whether Leahy, Sanders or Welch, ever faced such questions. “I feel pretty confident that they’ve never had someone come up to them and say that they need Botox,” said Balint. It happened to her at a recent campaign event, she recalled, touching the creases in her forehead.

At the farmers market, people recognized Balint and offered words of encouragement. When a woman with a Saint Bernard on a leash struck up a conversation, Balint asked the dog’s name (Biggie), how much it weights (100 pounds) and what type of car its owner drives to fit the pooch (a Subaru SUV). She joked that she is running a “canine-forward campaign.” As the waters of Lake Champlain sparkled in the middle distance, there was both happiness and incredulity at Balint’s historic run for office. “It’s certainly beyond time,” said Amy Brousseau, 53, who weaves rainbow-hued rugs by hand from recycled wool. “I mean, what year is it?” Not far away stood Katelyn Whitman, 30, a vendor selling small-batch, artisanal marshmallows. The delay in electing a woman to Congress “seems so backward given all the other things that Vermont has been at the forefront of,” Whitman said.

Advertisement

Sasha Wintersteller, 18, was spending the fall working at a sheep farm that makes award-winning cheeses before starting college in January. Knowing that Balint might be the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress made her feel “empowered,” Wintersteller said. At a time “when the country is going in a very wrong direction in a lot of other things, at least this is going in the right direction.”

Later in the day, Balint attended a book festival at a local library. She read two pieces from a new collection of her newspaper columns: one about the danger of political divisions and the other about neighborly generosity. For the occasion, she changed from jeans into gray pants and put on black heels instead of sneakers. Her dark hair remained in a sleek bob.

Ella Spottswood, one of Balint’s closest friends, was in the audience. Spottswood said she hoped a time would eventually come when Balint would have her own Bernie-Sanders-wearing-mittens at the Capitol moment: a moment when she could show up at a national event and demonstrate a cheerful indifference to her attire.

To “not worry about what I’m wearing,” said Balint said with a grin. “That will be a relief for women everywhere.”

GiftOutline Gift Article