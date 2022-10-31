Ex-officer who shot Patrick Lyoya to face trial for murder

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer who shot a Black man in the back of the head as the two scuffled during a traffic stop will be tried for second-degree murder. In an opinion he read in court Monday, Judge Nicholas S. Ayoub wrote that there was probable cause for Christopher Schurr to stand trial in the April killing of Patrick Lyoya. Footage of the incident was released days after the fatal encounter, drawing protesters to the streets of the Western Michigan city. It showed Lyoya and Schurr fighting for control of the officer’s Taser before Schurr fired the fatal shot.

Family of Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, had demanded justice for what they called an execution. Their attorney, Ben Crump, decried the shooting as “another senseless killing of a Black person in America by the very people who were supposed to protect them.” He and his co-counsel, Ven Johnson, said in a statement Monday that a trial is “the next step in our pursuit for obtaining full and complete justice for the murder of Patrick Lyoya.”

“Our legal team will continue to fight to ensure former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr and the City of Grand Rapids are held accountable for his actions,” they said.

Schurr, 31, has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have argued his use of force was appropriate under the circumstances. A seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, he was fired after his arrest in Lyoya’s killing.

His defense team said they were disappointed in the judge’s decision but added that “given the extremely low burden at this stage of the proceedings, we are not necessarily surprised.”

“Chris Schurr maintains his innocence and we believe that he will be exonerated at trial as the evidence overwhelmingly shows that he is not guilty of wrongdoing,” said the statement from attorneys Matt Borgula, Mikayla Hamilton and Mark Dodge.

The judge’s 11-page opinion followed two days of testimony offered last week during a preliminary examination. In it, he wrote that prosecutors had presented probable cause to support the second-degree murder charge. He noted that his own role is “very limited” and it will be up to jurors to review the facts of the case and determine whether the shooting was justified.

“Factual questions remain as to whether defendant reasonably believed that his life was in imminent danger (or that he was in imminent danger of suffering great bodily harm) and that deadly force was reasonably necessary,” Ayoub wrote. “These are questions of fact that the jury must decide based on the totality of the circumstances as presented by the evidence at trial.”

The April 4 shooting was captured in multiple videos made public by the Grand Rapids Police Department. The recordings showed Schurr pulling over a Nissan Altima in a neighborhood and telling Lyoya, the driver, that the license plate did not match the car. Lyoya stepped out of the vehicle; the office told him, “Stay in the car!” and added, “Dude, I’m stopping you.”

Lyoya, appearing confused, asked what he had done wrong. The officer asked whether he spoke English, and Lyoya responded that he did. Asked to provide his license, Lyoya briefly spoke with a passenger in his car, then closed the door and started to walk away. Schurr grabbed him, apparently preparing to handcuff him. Lyoya struggled and broke free. He ran into the front yard of a house, where Schurr tackled him.

“Get your hands behind your back!” the officer yelled.

“Okay!” Lyoya replied.

Yet they continued to struggle on the ground, Lyoya apparently trying to break free and Schurr trying and failing to gain control. Within a few moments, Schurr took out his Taser and Lyoya grabbed at it. “Let go of the Taser!” Schurr told him. The two continued fighting over the device, with both cartridges discharging in the struggle.

The officer’s body camera stopped filming during the struggle, though it was not clear whether it happened intentionally. Other cameras continued recording, showing Lyoya attempting to get up and Schurr shouting “Drop the Taser!” According to the judge’s opinion, Lyoya gained control of the Taser in the seconds before Schurr shot him. He was facing the ground when struck once in the back of the head.

Ayoub wrote in the opinion that the underlying facts of the incident were not disputed, adding, “The only real debatable question here is whether defendant’s actions were justified under the law.”

“The reasonableness of those actions can hardly be fully and fairly judged by one person in a black robe with 20/20 vision of hindsight and from the comfortable and safe vantage point of the high perch of the armor-plated judge’s bench,” the judge said in court Monday, according to CNN.

“It is precisely, though, for this reason that questions of reasonableness and all questions of fact are determined by a jury after a full and fair trial.”

Kim Bellware contributed to this report.

