Live updates Supreme Court hears arguments in Harvard, UNC affirmative action cases

Supreme Court hears arguments in Harvard, UNC affirmative action cases

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Oct. 31 for two cases that will decide whether colleges can use race as a factor for admissions. (Video: The Washington Post)
October 31, 2022

The Supreme Court is again examining whether universities may consider race when trying to build diverse student bodies, reviewing admissions policies at the nation’s oldest private college and public university. Lower courts found that Harvard and the University of North Carolina complied with past Supreme Court rulings that allowed race as one factor in evaluating applicants.

But the slim majorities that issued those rulings in 2003 and 2016 have been replaced by a more conservative bloc of justices, including three nominated by President Donald Trump. On Monday morning, challengers began making oral arguments to the justices, hoping they will overturn those precedents and find that considerations of race — which aid underrepresented Black and Latino students — violate federal law and the Constitution.

Here’s what to know

  • Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is often a moderating force and hesitant to overturn court precedent, has long questioned race-conscious government policies and been skeptical of what he has called the “sordid business” of dividing Americans by race.
  • The three Trump nominees — along with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden — do not have extensive records on cases involving racial preferences from their tenures as appeals court judges.
  • Recent public opinion polling shows most Americans support a ban on the consideration of race in college admissions, but an equally strong majority backs programs to boost racial diversity on campuses.
