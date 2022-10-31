Live updates Supreme Court hears arguments in Harvard, UNC affirmative action cases

The Supreme Court is again examining whether universities may consider race when trying to build diverse student bodies, reviewing admissions policies at the nation’s oldest private college and public university. Lower courts found that Harvard and the University of North Carolina complied with past Supreme Court rulings that allowed race as one factor in evaluating applicants.
But the slim majorities that issued those rulings in 2003 and 2016 have been replaced by a more conservative bloc of justices, including three nominated by President Donald Trump. On Monday morning, challengers began making oral arguments to the justices, hoping they will overturn those precedents and find that considerations of race — which aid underrepresented Black and Latino students — violate federal law and the Constitution.