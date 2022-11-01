Chicago drive-by among 9 U.S. mass shootings on Halloween weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 14 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s west side on Halloween, police said. The youngest victim, a 3-year-old girl, was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There were no immediate reports of fatalities, though police said that could change as victims received medical care in various Chicago hospitals. Law enforcement authorities have opened a preliminary investigation and are searching for suspects, Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neal Brown said in a news conference.

The drive-by is one of nine mass shootings that have occurred across the United States over Halloween weekend spanning Florida to California.

These incidents meet the threshold for mass shootings as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization that tracks casualties from police statements and news reports. GVA defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

At least 10 people were killed and 46 injured in the mass shootings from Friday night through Monday night, including the one in Chicago, according to GVA.

While some mass shootings — such as the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., that left 19 students and two teachers dead — capture national attention and spark renewed debates about gun control, most mass shootings as defined by GVA go largely unnoticed outside of the communities they take place in.

Around 9:30 p.m. in Chicago on Monday, a crowd of people was gathered for a vigil at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, “when two unidentified occupants traveling in a dark SUV began shooting,” according to police.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if the shooters were targeting those attending the vigil or just happened to drive by the busy intersection that night. That time of night would also have been toward the end of Halloween trick-or-treating for many families.

The drive-by shooting was over in “seconds,” Superintendent Brown said. Thirteen people were shot and a woman was struck by a car as she attempted to flee the scene, the police statement said, amending Brown’s earlier statement that up to 14 people had been shot. The woman was “in fair condition” on Tuesday.

Five of the victims — including children ages 3, 11 and 13 — were in “serious” condition, and at least two were in critical condition.

After the shooting, police say the SUV fled south. As of early Tuesday, police did not have any suspects in custody.

Photos captured by The Washington Post showed police canvassing the scene overnight.

Chicago has long experienced high rates of gun violence. According to the Brookings Institution, in 2019 and 2020 gun homicides in Chicago “were concentrated in neighborhoods far from the city center that have long suffered from severe disinvestment as a result of white flight, and are now centers of concentrated poverty with predominantly Black residents” — neighborhoods, the think tank said, such as East Garfield Park, where Monday night’s drive-by shooting took place.

Before the shooting, Chicago police said that at least 35 people were shot across the city over the weekend, ABC7 Chicago reports.

GiftOutline Gift Article