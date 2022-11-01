Suspect in Pelosi attack to appear in court for arraignment

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO – The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and assaulting her husband with a hammer is scheduled to make his first court appearance on state charges related to what police and prosecutors have described as a “politically motivated” attack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight David Wayne DePape, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco County Superior Court where he is facing a litany of state charges related to the incident, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

Prosecutors have said they will press for DePape to be held without bond, citing the “extreme public safety risk he poses.” DePape did not appear to have legal representation, but was expected to be assigned a public defender during the hearing.

DePape, of Richmond, Calif., is also facing federal charges related to Friday’s attack, including assault and attempted kidnapping. It was not immediately clear when he would make his first appearance in that case.

Both the state and federal prosecutions were expected to move forward simultaneously. DePape faces 13 years to life in prison if convicted on the state charges.

According to state and federal complaints filed Monday, DePape allegedly used a hammer to break into Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday. Upstairs, he found Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, who was sleeping and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”

When Paul Pelosi said she would not be back home for days, DePape allegedly said he would wait and took out zip ties, according to the federal complaint. State prosecutors said Paul Pelosi tried to access an elevator to call for help before eventually dialing 911 from a cell phone in the couple’s bathroom.

San Francisco police officers responding to the home encountered an open door where they saw Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling for control of a hammer. When officers told DePape to drop the hammer, he allegedly wrestled the tool free and attacked Paul Pelosi, striking him on the head and knocking him unconscious.

The federal complaint says DePape told responding officers that he had planned to “hold Nancy hostage and talk to her.” “If Nancy were to tell ‘the truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” the charging papers said.

According to the affidavit filed by an FBI agent, DePape claimed Nancy Pelosi was the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, and that if he broke her kneecaps “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

DePape also allegedly claimed he wanted to “use Nancy to lure another individual” to him, according to the federal complaint. The affidavit did not identify that person, and prosecutors have declined to say who DePape was referring to.

Authorities found zip ties, a second hammer, rope, a roll of tape and a journal in a backpack said to belong to DePape that was recovered at Pelosi’s home. On Monday, Jenkins described the incident as a “politically motivated” attack and sought to dispute conspiracy theories that have swirled around the incident, pointedly saying that DePape and Paul Pelosi did not know each other.

“This was politically motivated,” Jenkins said.

Pelosi remains hospitalized at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital following surgery for injuries sustained in the attack including a fractured skull. In a statement issued Monday evening, Nancy Pelosi said her husband is making “steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

