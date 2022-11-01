Rapper Takeoff of group Migos at deadly shooting in Houston, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was at the scene of a shooting early Tuesday that left at least one dead and two others injured in Houston, police said. Houston police said they would not be identifying the person killed in the shooting “until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

Police said the victim was a Black male in his 20s. The shooting took place during a private party at a bowling alley, at 2:40 a.m., local news outlet Click2Houston reported.

A reporter for Fox 26 in Houston shared a clip of a news conference, with a spokesperson confirming police “were informed” that members of the hip-hop trio Migos — Takeoff, 28, and Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle — were at the scene.

BREAKING: Houston PD is investigating a homicide at GreenStreet downtown. They will not ID the victim but confirm members of the rap group Migos, specifically Quavo and Takeoff were here.



2 other people were shot and are being treated at a hospital.

The police department tweeted that its officers responded to a shooting in downtown Houston and that one victim was found dead. It later added that two other victims were “taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

An agent and publicist representing Migos could not immediately be reached for comment early Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

