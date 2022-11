After Wednesday’s drawing yielded no winner , the game’s jackpot climbed close to the world record — $1.586 billion in 2016, which was shared by multiple winners — and will likely surpass it if Saturday’s drawing does not yield a winning ticket. It is now the third-largest lottery jackpot ever.

With $1.5 billion in the pot, the winner of the next Powerball drawing could get a prize few have ever seen.

Saturday’s will be the 40th consecutive drawing without a winner. The longest previous run was in 2021, when it took 41 drawings before someone clinched a $699.8 million jackpot. If there is no winner on Saturday, this run will tie that record and could beat it.